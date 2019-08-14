TV News Roundup: Caleb Castille, Christopher Meyer Join ‘Tell Me a Story’ Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s TV news roundup, season two of “Tell me a Story” finds two new cast members, and “Star Wars Resistance” has set a premiere date for its second and final season.

CASTING

Caleb Castille and Christopher Meyer have joined the cast of season 2 of the CBS All Access fairytale anthology series “Tell Me a Story,” Variety has learned exclusively. The duo will play brothers, with Castille starring as the smart, dominant older sibling Ron, and Meyer playing the soft-spoken, fiercely loyal Derek.

Castille currently recurs on Hulu’s “Wu Tang: An American Saga” and will next be seen as the lead of the Netflix romantic drama feature “The World We Make” which premieres next month. He is represented by Gersh and Echo Lake Entertainment. While Meyer is is best known for being a series regular on season 4 of “The Affair” opposite Dominic West and Sanaa Lathan. He is repped by Pantheon, Stride Management, and attorney Chris Abramson.

In other casting new, the unscripted Fuse series “Made from Scratch” will feature a guest lineup of Ally Brooke, A$AP Ferg, G-Eazy, Big Boi, DaniLeigh, Dave East, Jhene Aiko, Vic Mensa, Rick Ross and Sawettie. The new series, premiering Oct. 15, will see the stars cooking their favorite childhood dishes with family members who helped them rise to prominence.

DATES

The second and final season of “Star Wars Resistance” is set to premiere on Aug. 14 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, airing later on Disney XD. The events of the new season take place during the timeline of “The Last Jedi” and will lead up to “The Rise of Skywalker,” the next installment in the “Star Wars” film series.

Fuse Media has unveiled the premiere dates for the new and returning shows which will make up its fall lineup. “Soundcheck to Stage” will premiere Sept. 2, “Complex x Fuse” will return for a fifth season on Oct. 2, “The Read with Kid Fury and Crissle West” will premiere on Oct. 11, “Don’t Be Nice” will premiere on Oct. 11, “Made from Scratch” will premiere Oct. 15 and “The Candidates” will premiere on Nov. 5.

Comedy Central has revealed that the foul mouthed puppet show “Crank Yankers” will return to the network on Sept. 25. Season 5 of the series will feature beloved characters such as Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, The Truth, Terrence Catheter, Mr. Birchum and more, with voice talent including Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel and Nick Kroll.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

NBC has named the 2019-20 classes for its scripted directing diversity programs, Female Forward and Emerging Director Program. The Female Forward directors are Kris Lefcoe (“Superstore”), Brenna Malloy (“Chicago Fire”), SJ Main Muñoz (“Chicago Med”), Kim Nguyen (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Sara Zandieh (“Good Girls”). The Emerging Director Program participants are Mahesh Pailoor (“The Blacklist”) and Dinh Thai (“New Amsterdam”). Both new classes were chosen from a pool of over 500 applicants.

Longterm “Simpsons” voice actor Nancy Cartwright is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 14th annual Catalyst Content Festival, Variety has learned exclusively. Cartwright, who has voiced Bart Simpson for three decades, will also give a keynote address at the festival.