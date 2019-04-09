TV Roundup: ‘Younger’ Renewed for Season 6 at TV Land

In today’s roundup, “Younger” is renewed for a sixth season and Netflix’s “Tales of the City” sets a premiere date.

RENEWALS

“Younger” will return to TV Land this summer and debut its sixth season on June 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The forthcoming season will see Kelsey (Hilary Duff) take on her new role as a publisher of Millennial Print while Liza (Sutton Foster) and Charles (Peter Hermann) acclimate to their new lives now that Charles isn’t running the business. Miriam Shor, who stars in the show alongside Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, and Michael Davis, is also set to direct this season.

DATES

Netflix’s limited original series “Tales of the City” will debut on the streaming site June 7. Inspired by Armistead Maupin’s books of the same name, the show follows Mary Anne (Laura Linney) as she returns to her daughter (Ellen Page) and ex-husband (Paul Gross) in San Francisco 20 years after leaving her family to pursue her career. With her return, Mary Anne is quickly seduced back into her chosen family of queer young residents living nearby. The show is produced by Working Title Television and NBCUniversal International, with Lauren Morelli serving as showrunner and executive producer.

FX has announced that the New York Times’ docuseries “The Weekly” will debut on on Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Each half-hour episode, produced by the New York Times and Left/Right, will feature a Times journalist as they investigate the day’s pressing issues.