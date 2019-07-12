TV News Roundup: HBO Sets ‘The Deuce’ Final Season Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO sets the premiere date for the third and final season of “The Deuce,” and Netflix reveals when “Mindhunter” will return for season 2.

CASTING

Kyle Bornheimer and Jessica St. Clair are set to join the cast of HBO’s “Avenue 5,” an upcoming comedy from Armando Iannucci about a space tourism company. Bronheimer and St. Clair will play husband and wife Doug and Mia, who take a space-cation to try and save their troubled marriage. Previously announced cast members include Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, Ethan Phillips and Himesh Patel.

DATES

“The Deuce” will return for its third and final season on HBO on September 9. The show’s twitter account teased the curtain call with a mock VCR version of the series, playing on the season’s 1980s setting. “The Deuce” stars James Franco as a pair of twin brothers as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The Deuce final season is coming to VHS. JK, but can you imagine? pic.twitter.com/db4uscAicH — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2019

Netflix has announced that season 2 of the serial killer drama “Mindhunter” will drop on August 16. The series stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany as a pair of FBI agents in the behavioral science unit who interview serial killers in an attempt to find out how they think.

GREENLIGHTS

Several of the creative minds behind shows like “Workaholics,” “King of the Hill,” “American Dad” and “Silicon Valley” are teaming up to produce an animated series based on the comic book series “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers.” Alan Cohen and Alan Freedland will serve as showrunners, John Althschuler and Dave Krinsky will write and produce, Adam Devine and Blake Anderson will voice characters and executive produce, and Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton will co-exec produce. The cult favorite comic series revolves around the misadventures of three counterculture druggies.

DEVELOPMENTS

Quibi has put in development yet another series, this time with “Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman on board. The series, titled “Crazy Talented,” centers around a group of patients in a psych ward are convinced by a charismatic leader that their defects are actually extraordinary “talents.” Liman will direct via his 30 Ninjas shingle, which already has another Catherine Hardwicke-directed project set up at the short form company.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Intrepid Pictures has tapped Adam Fasullo as its new vice president of television. Fasullo will report to Intrepid’s founder Trevor Macy, as well as partner Mike Flanagan.