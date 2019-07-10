×

TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets ‘The Circus’ Season 4 Premiere Date

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Circus Showtime
CREDIT: Courtesy of Showtime

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime sets the premiere date for season 4 of its docu-series “The Circus,” and Pop TV orders a new coming-of-age comedy “Best Intentions.”

CASTING

Hulu has added four new series regulars to its upcoming original series “Reprisal.” Craig Tate is joining the cast as former Special Forces operative Earl, Wavvy Jonez as Earl’s cousin Cordell, Shane Callahan as Bru, a member of the Banished Brawlers, and Rory Cochrane as Burt, the reclusive gang leader. Created and executive produced by Josh Corbin, the series follows a femme-fatale who, after being left for dead, seeks revenge against her brother and his fellow gang members. Previously announced series regulars include Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian and W. Earl Brown.

DATES

Stand-up specials from Alonzo Bodden, #IMomSoHard, Alice Wetterlund, and Mike E. Winfield will premiere on Amazon Prime on Aug. 23. In Bodden’s special, titled “Heavy Lightweight,” the comedian covers topics ranging from slavery to cell phones and the #MeToo movement. In #IMomSoHard, which features Kristen Hensley and Jen Smedly, the two comedians will discuss sex after marriage, body image, and friendship. Wetterlund’s first stand-up special “My Mama Is a Human and So Am I” will recount her struggles with alcoholism and peeping toms.

Related

The Circus will return to Showtime with eight new episodes on Sept. 22. The docu-series will follow co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon as they track the large field of presidential candidates determined to face off against Donald Trump in 2020.

“Twisted Sisters” will return to Investigation Discovery (ID) with a second season on Aug. 12. Executive produced by Khloé Kardashian for 44 Blue Productions, the series follows two sisters as they grow up to become killers.

GREENLIGHTS

Pop TV has ordered a new coming-of-age comedy titled “Best Intentions.” The eight-episode first season, created by “American Pie” writer Adam Herz, will go into production this fall. The series will follow awkward single father Andy Banks, played by David Flynn, who is also the guidance counselor at his teenage son’s high school.

EXECUTIVE

Kim Hurwitz will join FITE, a digital combat sports platform, as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Hurwitz will lead all marketing and branding for the media site. Most recently, the marketing exec served as CMO at Karate Combat.

EVENTS

Per an exclusive announcement to Variety, TBS will bring a special activation to San Diego Comic-Con in partnership with Exo to distribute Bug Bars, alluding to the ration bars the characters on the network’s “Snowpiercer” series are forced to eat. The promotional event, which will take place July 11, is in support of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series which follows a group of survivors on a train after climate change experiments backfire on society.

FESTIVALS 

The North Fork TV Festival has announced the winners of its competition for independent pilots: “M” (Javier Devitt), “Otis (Alexander Etseyatse), “Rainbow Ruthie” (Ruth Marantz), and “Ups and Downs” (Eoin Cleland). Each selection was made by a team of showrunners, including Theresa Rebeck (“Smash”), Rockne S. O’Bannon (“Defiance”), David Feige (“Raising the Bar”), and David Greenwalt (“Grimm”).

RATINGS

Univision pulled into the number two spot in adults 18-49 for the week of July 1. For the week, the Spanish-language network averaged 714,000 viewers in the key demo, outperforming ABC, CBS and Fox during primetime. The week’s performance was driven by Univision’s telecast of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • The Circus Showtime

    TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets 'The Circus' Season 4 Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime sets the premiere date for season 4 of its docu-series “The Circus,” and Pop TV orders a new coming-of-age comedy “Best Intentions.” CASTING Hulu has added four new series regulars to its upcoming original series “Reprisal.” Craig Tate is joining the cast as former Special Forces operative Earl, Wavvy Jonez [...]

  • The Hills New Beginnings MTV

    TV Review: 'The Hills: New Beginnings'

    It’s hard to imagine loyalists of “The Hills” — the MTV network’s brilliant reality soap opera, which aired in its first run from 2006 to 2010 — finding much to keep them tuned into the ambitiously subtitled “The Hills: New Beginnings,” which began its run last month. The new series is focused on a group [...]

  • Friends

    'Friends' Will Still Be There for You on Netflix — Abroad — Plus Other HBO Max Takeaways

    Now that WarnerMedia has dropped details on its standalone subscription video-on-demand streamer HBO Max, which launches in the spring of 2020, the arsenal on each front of the forthcoming streaming service battle is coming into view. HBO Max’s promised library points to a solid offense that notably includes exclusive licensing of all 10 seasons of [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Freddie Jones, Actor in 'The Elephant Man,' Dies at 91

    Freddie Jones, the British actor who over a nearly 70-year career played such memorable roles as the sadistic freakshow owner in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man,” died July 9 in the U.K., according to numerous British media reports. He was 91. The father of actor Toby Jones, he had more recently been appearing on British [...]

  • Amy Hartwick ABC Studios

    Amy Hartwick Exits ABC Studios Head of Comedy Role

    Amy Hartwick has stepped down as ABC Studios’ head of comedy, Variety has confirmed. The news of Hartwick’s departure comes on the same day as the studio revealed a significant re-shuffle at the top, which saw studio head Patrick Moran, who hired Hartwick, and business operations executive vice president Howard Davine leave the company, with Jonnie Davis [...]

  • POSE -- "Never Knew Love Like

    'Pose' Star Angelica Ross Joins 'American Horror Story: 1984'

    Angelica Ross is adding another Ryan Murphy series to her resume. Ross, who has played Candy Abundance Ferocity on the first two seasons of the critically-acclaimed “Pose,” is joining the upcoming season of “American Story.” Murphy made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday, less than a day after the most recent episode of “Pose” portrayed [...]

  • Tucker Carlson

    Tucker Carslon, Rep. Ilhan Omar Feud Over Primetime Remarks

    Tucker Carlson said Representative Ilhan Omar “hates this country” during his Fox News program Tuesday night. The Minnesota Democrat responded by saying that the Fox News host is “a racist fool.” And so begins another contretemps in a news cycle dominated by President Donald Trump. During his 8 p.m. hour Wednesday on Fox News Channel, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad