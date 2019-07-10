TV News Roundup: Showtime Sets ‘The Circus’ Season 4 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime sets the premiere date for season 4 of its docu-series “The Circus,” and Pop TV orders a new coming-of-age comedy “Best Intentions.”

CASTING

Hulu has added four new series regulars to its upcoming original series “Reprisal.” Craig Tate is joining the cast as former Special Forces operative Earl, Wavvy Jonez as Earl’s cousin Cordell, Shane Callahan as Bru, a member of the Banished Brawlers, and Rory Cochrane as Burt, the reclusive gang leader. Created and executive produced by Josh Corbin, the series follows a femme-fatale who, after being left for dead, seeks revenge against her brother and his fellow gang members. Previously announced series regulars include Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian and W. Earl Brown.

DATES

Stand-up specials from Alonzo Bodden, #IMomSoHard, Alice Wetterlund, and Mike E. Winfield will premiere on Amazon Prime on Aug. 23. In Bodden’s special, titled “Heavy Lightweight,” the comedian covers topics ranging from slavery to cell phones and the #MeToo movement. In #IMomSoHard, which features Kristen Hensley and Jen Smedly, the two comedians will discuss sex after marriage, body image, and friendship. Wetterlund’s first stand-up special “My Mama Is a Human and So Am I” will recount her struggles with alcoholism and peeping toms.

“The Circus” will return to Showtime with eight new episodes on Sept. 22. The docu-series will follow co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, and Mark McKinnon as they track the large field of presidential candidates determined to face off against Donald Trump in 2020.

“Twisted Sisters” will return to Investigation Discovery (ID) with a second season on Aug. 12. Executive produced by Khloé Kardashian for 44 Blue Productions, the series follows two sisters as they grow up to become killers.

GREENLIGHTS

Pop TV has ordered a new coming-of-age comedy titled “Best Intentions.” The eight-episode first season, created by “American Pie” writer Adam Herz, will go into production this fall. The series will follow awkward single father Andy Banks, played by David Flynn, who is also the guidance counselor at his teenage son’s high school.

EXECUTIVE

Kim Hurwitz will join FITE, a digital combat sports platform, as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Hurwitz will lead all marketing and branding for the media site. Most recently, the marketing exec served as CMO at Karate Combat.

EVENTS

Per an exclusive announcement to Variety, TBS will bring a special activation to San Diego Comic-Con in partnership with Exo to distribute Bug Bars, alluding to the ration bars the characters on the network’s “Snowpiercer” series are forced to eat. The promotional event, which will take place July 11, is in support of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series which follows a group of survivors on a train after climate change experiments backfire on society.

FESTIVALS

The North Fork TV Festival has announced the winners of its competition for independent pilots: “M” (Javier Devitt), “Otis (Alexander Etseyatse), “Rainbow Ruthie” (Ruth Marantz), and “Ups and Downs” (Eoin Cleland). Each selection was made by a team of showrunners, including Theresa Rebeck (“Smash”), Rockne S. O’Bannon (“Defiance”), David Feige (“Raising the Bar”), and David Greenwalt (“Grimm”).

RATINGS

Univision pulled into the number two spot in adults 18-49 for the week of July 1. For the week, the Spanish-language network averaged 714,000 viewers in the key demo, outperforming ABC, CBS and Fox during primetime. The week’s performance was driven by Univision’s telecast of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.