TV Roundup: ‘The 100’ Season 6 Trailer Debuts (Watch)

In today’s roundup, `Netflix’s “The Order” is renewed for a second season and the CW releases the first trailer for Season 6 of “The 100.”

FIRST LOOKS

“Hot Bench” has given us an exclusive sneak peek at their 1000th episode airing April 1. A clip from the upcoming episode shows millennial roommates battling it out in the courtroom over relationship issues, rental payments, and alleged domestic abuse. While the day-time series, which comes from the producers of “Judge Judy” is similar in format to other court shows, it has a unique three-judge panel and allows viewers to see deliberations within the chambers.

The CW has released the first trailer for Season 6 of “The 100,” which will premiere Tuesday, April 30. In the sneak peek, we see more gruesome battles ensue as the starring group of criminal adolescents, played by Clarke Griffin, Bellamy Blake, Octavia Blake, and Raven Reyes, are forced to move to a new planet after a disaster at the end of Season 5 leaves Earth uninhabitable.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new live action series, “No Good Nick.” The family-friendly drama, which will debut on April 15, follows 13 year-old Nick, played by Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) as she infiltrates a family in the hopes of getting revenge. But, as the trailer foreshadows, the first season will see the young protagonist find compassion for her chosen rivals, played by Sean Astin (“Stranger Things,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Goonies”), Siena Agudong (“Star Falls,” “Alex & Me”), Lauren Lindsey Donzis (“Liv & Maddie”) and Kalama Epstein (“The Fosters”).

CASTING

Ruby Jay, best known for her leading role in Hulu’s “Holly Hobbie” has just been cast to play Grace in the forthcoming CBS series “The Unicorn.” The comedy will follow Grace, a pre-teen eager to grow up as she begins to develop crushes on the opposite sex and deals with her newly divorced dad, played by Walton Goggin, start dating again. Jay is repped by Monster Talent Management and Osbrink Talent Agency.

RENEWALS

Netflix’s “The Order” will officially come back to the streaming service for a second season. The second season of the show, which comes from creators Dennis Heaton and Shelly Erickson, will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, and will continue the fantastical story of college freshman Jack Morton, played by Jake Manley, as he’s thrust into the world of magic.