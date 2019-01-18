TV Roundup: ‘Supergirl’ Drops First Look at Nicole Maines as TV’s First Trans Superhero

In today’s TV News Roundup, The CW releases a first look at Nicole Maines on “Supergirl” and Variety unveils an exclusive look at Gabriel Iglesias’ new comedy special.

FIRST LOOKS

truTV has released the first trailer for season 2 of Emmy-nominated series “At Home with Amy Sedaris.” The variety sketch comedy returns Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The CW has released the first look at Nicole Maines, playing a superhero named Dreamer on the Jan. 27 episode of DC Comic’s “Supergirl.” Maines plays the first ever transgender superhero on television in an episode that explores the source of Dreamer’s powers. Maines will appear again in a later episode airing Feb. 17.

Hulu has released the first trailer for “PEN15,” an adult comedy in which stars and grown women Maya Erskine and Anne Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves, alongside actual 13-year-old actors, attending 7th grade in the year 2000. The 10 episode series debuts Feb. 8 on Hulu.

Variety has obtained an exclusive trailer for Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ second Netflix stand up comedy special. Titled “One Show Fits All,” the special debuts Jan. 29 on Netflix.

DATES

Sony Masterworks Broadway has announced the upcoming release of the original soundtrack to the Fox live television broadcast of “Rent,” airing Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The soundtrack will be released digitally on Feb. 1.

A+E Network and History have announced the premiere date for “Jesus: His Life,” an eight-part series that explores the biblical figure’s worldly journey through the perspective of those closest to him. Debuting Monday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the final episode will air just ahead of Easter Sunday.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has greenlit a remake of “Unsolved Mysteries.” With original creators Cosgrove/Meurer Productions at the helm alongside 21 Laps, the producers behind “Stranger Things,” the 12 episode docu-series will focus on one mystery per episode, presenting a modern take on the classic investigative show.

