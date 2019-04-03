TV News Roundup: Stephen King’s ‘Creepshow’ Cast Announced

In today’s roundup, the cast for the first story in Shudder’s Stephen King anthology series “Creepshow” has been announced.

CASTING

AMC Network’s premium streaming service Shudder announced initial casting for the upcoming anthology series “Creepshow” based on the 1982 Stephen King and George Romero film of the same name. Adrienne Barbeau, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tobin Bell will star in the Stephen King story “Gray Matter.”

Hulu announced the casting for the second season of the supernatural thriller “Light as a Feather.” Katelyn Nacon, Froy Gutierrez, Adriyan Rae, Alisa Allapach, Kira Kosarin, Alex Wassabi ,Robyn Lively, Alan Stokes, and Alex Stokes are new to the cast in the upcoming season. Returning cast includes Liana Liberato, Brianne Tju, Haley Ramm, Jordan Rodrigues, Brent Rivera and Dylan Sprayberry.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media announced three new programs for PaleyLive LA spring season: “Cobra Kai: Season Two Premiere Screening & Conversation” on April 22, “Superstore: An Evening in Cloud 9” on May 1, and “An Evening with The Irwins: Crikey! It’s the Irwins Screening & Conversation” on May 3. The programs will take place at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location.

DEALS

Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury has struck a deal that calls for CBS Television Distribution to handle barter advertising sales for Debmar-Mercury’s roster of syndicated series, including “The Wendy Williams Show,” “Family Feud” and court show “Caught in Providence.” Debmar-Mercury’s barter ad time was previously sold by Fox’s Twentieth Television.

RATINGS

The season 3 finale of “This Is Us” came out as the clear winner in the Tuesday ratings race. With a 1.80 rating in the key 18-49 demo, the NBC stalwart finishes as the top-rated drama on network TV with a 2.01 average rating across the season. The finale drew 8.05 million viewers, which represents the show’s highest total in the last seven episodes.