TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Sets ‘South Park’ Season 23 Premiere Date

In today’s TV News roundup, Comedy Central announces the premiere date of “South Park” Season 23 and Netflix sets the premiere date and offers a first look at “Unbelievable.”

DATES

Comedy Central announced that Season 23 of “South Park” will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. Because the episodes are written and animated so close to air in order to respond to news in real-time, no information about the new season was available beyond the premiere date.

Netflix has scheduled its upcoming limited series “Unbelievable” to launch on Friday, Sept. 13. The show, which is inspired by a true story of a sexual assault detailed in the Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and a “This American Life” episode, stars Kaitlyn Dever, Toni Collette and Merritt Wever. The streamer also released a first look at the series, which you can see below:

Showtime Documentary Films announced that their documentary on Motown Records “Hitsville: The Making of Motown” will premiere Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. The doc features exclusive interviews with many of the superstar artists signed to the label. A preview for the project is below:

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for Whitney Cummings’ upcoming standup special, “Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?” The special is the comedian’s fourth special overall but first with the streamer. Filmed at the Sydney Harmon Hall in Washington, D.C., it will premiere on the streaming service on July 30.

PROGRAMMING

Spectrum Originals will make all 164 episodes of “Mad About You” available for streaming on Aug. 1. The show, which aired on NBC from 1992 to 1999, starred Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser and is being revived at the network.