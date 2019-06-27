TV News Roundup: ‘The Seinfeld Experience’ Exhibit to Open in New York This Fall

In today’s roundup, a behind the scenes Seinfeld attraction called “The Seinfeld Experience” will open in New York City in the fall.

CASTING

Juliette Lewis, Ryan Kwanten and Jordan Alexander are set to star in the second season of the Blumhouse TV anthology series “Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones,” which airs on Facebook Watch.

Season 2 of the show will feature a new cast and a storyline that draws inspiration from a Brothers Grimm story, “The Singing Bone,” as well as real-life murder cases.

DEALS

Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing has acquired the international television distribution rights to “Anastasia,” “Santa in Training,” and “Trico Tri Happy Halloween,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The former is a musical/fantasy which stars Brandon Routh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), Donna Murphy (“Tangled: The Series”), Emily Carey (“Wonder Woman”), Armando Gutierrez (“The Little Mermaid”) and Amiah Miller (“War for the Planet of the Apes”). It will be released in over 500 theaters in Oct. 2019.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

“The Seinfeld Experience,” an immersive behind-the-scenes attraction, is coming to New York City, courtesy of Superfly, as part of the sitcom’s 30th anniversary celebrations. The attraction will feature interactive exhibits which will include iconic costumes, memorabilia, set re-creations, and props from the show, as well as never before seen content.

“Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now, these crazy Superfly people are going to make it so lots of people can interact with our silly 90’s TV show,” said Jerry Seinfeld in a statement. “All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WWE has named Paul Heyman as executive director of “Monday Night Raw” and Eric Bischoff as executive director of “SmackDown Live.” In their new roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.

They will both report directly to WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Justin Baldoni‘s Wayfarer Entertainment has announced the launched of its commercial division with the hire of Elena Robinson into the role of executive producer of brand content and commercials. Robinson is the first woman and woman of color to join the executive team. She will be charged with creating new opportunities for brands to leverage Wayfarer’s expertise in cause-driven entertainment to tell their story.

Univision has upped Julissa Bonfante to vice president of content publicity. Bonfante, who has been serving as director of corporate communications since 2016, will continue to be based in Miami and will report to Rosemary Mercedes, executive vice president and chief communications officer at Univision.

In her new role, Bonfante will be responsible for developing, directing and managing publicity efforts for Univision’s multiplatform content and tentpole events.