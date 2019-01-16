×
TV Roundup: Syfy Drops First Trailer For Season 2 of ‘Happy!’

Happy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Syfy

In today’s TV News Roundup, Syfy drops the first trailer for the second season of “Happy!” and Imagine Kids & Family sets a partnership with Four M Studios

FIRST LOOKS

Syfy has dropped the first trailer for season two of “Happy!” starring Christopher Meloni and Patton Oswalt. The new season premieres Wednesday, March 27 at 10/9c on Syfy. The series is written and executive produced by Brian Taylor and comic book writer Grant Morrison. Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film, Meloni and showrunner Patrick Macmanus will also executive produce.

WGN America has released the first trailer for “Gone,” a new twelve part limited detective series starring Leven Rambin as a former abductee who joins the FBI to solve more abduction cases at the request of the detective who saved her, played by Chris Noth. The series premieres Feb. 27 at 9/8c on WGN.

 

Connected to the “Real Housewives” universe, Campanario Entertainment has released the first trailer for Bravo’s latest reality show, “Mexican Dynasties,” which premieres Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show follows the daily shenanigans of three extremely wealthy families in Mexico.

DATES

AT&T Audience Network has announced upcoming dates for original programming. Season 6 of “Undeniable with Dan Patrick” premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season 4 of “You Me Her” premieres April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Coming soon, season 3 of Stephen King’s “Mr. Mercedes” will begin production Feb. 19.

CASTING

January Jones (Mad Men,” “The Last Man on Earth”) has joined the cast of Netflix’s ice-skating drama series “Spinning Out.” Jones will play Kat and Serena’s mother Carol Baker, a former figure skater who had to put her dreams on hold when she got pregnant with her first daughter. Now, she dedicates her life to pushing her children into fulfilling the Olympic dream she never got to.

GREENLIGHTS

Showtime Documentary Films has announced a new project from Academy Award and Grammy winner Morgan Neville. Under the working title “Shangri-La,” the docu-series will explore the life and work of music producer Rick Rubin. Airing on Showtime later this year, a prototype will air at Austin’s SXSW music festival in March.

DEVELOPMENT

A+E Studios has entered into a two year exclusive deal with Swoon Reads to develop and produce YA novels for television and film. An imprint of Macmillan Publishers, Swoon Reads crowd sources from an online community of reader to select what titles will be their next bestseller.

Imagine Kids & Family, a division of Imagine Entertainment, has partnered with Meredith Corporation’s Four M Studios, to delve into LIFE Magazine’s photo archive to develop a children’s television show. “LIFE for Kids” is the first project to emerge from the partnership. The series will be executive produced by Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Kids & Family President Stephanie Sperber, and from Four M Studios Bruce Gersh and Bruce Robertson.

FESTIVALS

The Paley Center for Media has added NBC television drama “Manifest” to its 2019 PaleyLive NY Spring Season. The screening program will take place on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Paley Center in New York. A limited number of tickets will be on sale.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

44 Blue Productions, the production house behind A&E’s “Wahlburgers,” E! Entertainment’s “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” and Animal Planet’s “Pit Bulls & Parolees,” has chosen television executive Andrew Paskoff to be the new Senior Vice President of Production. Brent Jacoby will serve as Vice President of Development.

Discovery, Inc. has announced the promotion of several veteran lifestyle programmers within HGTV and Food Network. Lauren Ruch is being promoted to Group SVP of Production & Development for HGTV in New York. Betsy Ayala is being promoted to SVP of Production & Development for HGTV in Knoxville. Lynn Sadofsky is being promoted to SVP of Production & Development for Food Network in New York.

RATINGS
The series premiere of “Roswell, New Mexico” managed a solid start in the Tuesday overnight ratings. The revamped “Roswell” pulled in a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers, putting it on par with the debut of fellow freshman CW show “Charmed” during the fall.
The premiere of the WEtv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” grew to 1.3 million viewers in the Live+3 ratings. That is the highest premiere for the franchise since season 5 among women 25-54 and 18-49, adults 25-54, and total viewers.  The show and its lead-in of “Growing Up Hip Hop” made WE tv the highest rated network across both broadcast and cable in primetime among African-American women and African-American adults 25-54 the night of Jan. 10.

