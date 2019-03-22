TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Ryan Murphy’s ‘The Politician’

In today’s roundup, Netflix announces the premiere date for Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” series, and Kristin Cavallari will host “Paradise Hotel” on Fox.

DATES

Reality star Kristin Cavallari will host Fox’s reboot of “Paradise Hotel,” an unscripted dating show in which a group of singles will check into a tropical resort and compete to check out with money and romance. In this revamped version, viewers can use social media to influence who stays and who goes. The new series will premiere May 9 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Ryan Murphy’s new show “The Politician,” which follows wealthy student Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) on his journey to become president of the United States, will premiere Sept. 27 on Netflix. Before his presidential run, Payton must embark on the political challenge of getting elected student body president of his high school. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett co-star.

AMC Network’s streaming service Sundance Now will bring back “Riviera” for a second season on Thursday, June 20. Julia Stiles stars as Georgina, who tries to get away with murder as she navigates the elusive art world. Lena Olin, Roxane Duran, Dmitri Leonidas, Alex Lanipekun, Juliet Stevenson, Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox, Grégory Fitoussi, and Will Arnett also star.

CASTING

Michael Michele will be a recurring guest star at the end of the current second season of “Dynasty” on The CW, and a possible series regular for the third season. Michele will play Dominique Deveraux, a matriarch who returns to her estranged family.

DEVELOPMENT

Greg Silverman’s Stampede announced Friday that they are developing the Katarina E. Tonks story series “Death Is My BFF” for SYFY, in collaboration with Wattpad and Sony Pictures Television. Tonks’ series gained traction on Wattpad, an online social storytelling platform. The series is a coming of age story of an ordinary teenage girl who discovers that a prophecy has made her responsible for protecting the balance of all good and evil on Earth.

DEALS

7Sports, the sport business unit of ProSiebenSat.1, announced an exclusive agreement with Karate Combat to bring its full-contact karate competitions free-to-air and online to audiences on ProSieben MAXX and ran FIGHTING across Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

“Karate Combat: One World Center” will premiere on German-language Free TV on March 24th at 10:00 p.m. CET.