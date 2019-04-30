×
TV News Roundup: Paramount Greenlights Ron Howard’s ’68 Whiskey’ Dark Comedy

Ron Howard Brian Grazer
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Paramount greenlights “68 Whiskey” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and PBS announces the dates for the documentary series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the summer of 1969. 

GREENLIGHTS

Paramount Network ordered 10 one-hour episodes of “68 Whiskey,” a new scripted comedic drama series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The dark comedy follows a multicultural mix of men and women deployed as Army medics to a forward operating base in Afghanistan nicknamed “The Orphanage.” Together, they endure a dangerous and Kafkaesque world that leads to self-destructive appetites, outrageous behavior, intense camaraderie and occasionally, a profound sense of purpose. Brian Grazer will serve as an executive producer along with Ron Howard, Imagine Television Group Chairman Francie Calfo (“Empire,” “Genius”), Imagine Television President Samie Kim Falvey, and Roberto Benabib (“Weeds”), who is also set to write. Zion Rubin, the creator of the Israeli television series “Charlie Golf One,” from which “68 Whiskey” has been adapted, will also executive produce, along with Efrat Shmaya Dror (United Studios of Israel) and Danna Stern (yes Studios).

DATES

PBS has announced the schedule of a series of documentaries celebrating cultural and technological milestones of the summer of 1969; including Woodstock, the moon landing, and the Stonewall riots. Here is a list of premiere dates: American Masters “Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life” (June 14, 9:00 p.m.), “PBS Previews: Country Music” (June 14, 10:30 p.m.), “Endeavour,” Season 6 on Masterpiece (Sundays, June 16 – July 7, 9:00 p.m.), “The Lavender Scare“(June 18, 9:00 p.m.), “Rivers of Life” (Wednesdays, June 19 – July 3, 8:00 p.m.), “When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time” (June 19, 9:00 p.m.), :”Tiananmen: Seven Weeks that Changed the World” (June 25, 9:00 p.m.), Secrets of the Dead “Galileo’s Moon” (July 2, 8:00 p.m.), Antiques Roadshow “Out of This World”(Premiere: July 8, 8:00 p.m.), “Chasing the Moon: American Experience“(Monday, July 8 – Wednesday, July 10, 9:00 p.m.), NOVA “Back to the Moon” (July 10, 8:00 p.m.), “8 Days: to the Moon and Back” (July 17, 9:00 p.m.), “Ancient Skies” (Wednesdays, July 24 – Aug. 7, 8:00 p.m.), NOVA Miniseries “The Planets” (July 24, 9:00 and 10:00 p.m.; Wednesdays, July 31 – Aug. 14, 9:00 p.m.), “A Capitol Fourth (2019) (July 4, 8:00 p.m.) “Grantchester,” Season 4 on Masterpiece (Sundays, July 14 – Aug. 11, 9:00 p.m.), “Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation: American Experience” (Aug. 6, 9:00 p.m.), “Family Picture USA“(Aug. 12, 9:00 p.m. and Aug. 13, 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.), “Magical Land of Oz” (Wednesdays, Aug. 28 – Sept. 11 10:00 p.m.), “Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music” (Premiere: Aug. 30, 9:00 p.m.).

WGN announced that the limited series “The Disappearance” will premiere on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The six-part series stars Peter CoyoteCamille Sullivan and Aden Young and follows the investigation of the sudden disappearance of a 10-year-old boy. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Todd Weiser has been promoted to senior vice president of programming and development at Food Network and Cooking Channel. Network president Courtney White, to whom Weiser will report, announced the promotion Tuesday. “Todd brings an expertise in creating smart, innovative and audience-pleasing content,” said White. “Having the most creative team in place to help lead our development and programming slate remains our top priority and I am excited to see what new and delicious fun Todd brings to this newly expanded role.”

ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Paley Center for Media has announced the five new members will be joining their Board of Trustees. Joining Paley are Anne del Castillo, commissioner, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment; Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment & Direct-to-Consumer; David Kenny, chief executive officer & chief diversity officer, Nielsen; Vincent Sadusky, chief executive officer, Univision Communications Inc.; and Phil Spencer, executive vice president, Gaming, Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to welcome these outstanding leaders to the Paley Center’s Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “The collective experience each has in television, entertainment, gaming, and technology perfectly compliments the Paley Center’s mission of leading conversations that spearhead new ideas and platforms impacting an ever-changing media industry.”

