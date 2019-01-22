TV Roundup: Netflix Releases First Trailer For New Ray Romano Stand Up Special (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix teases new stand up special “Ray Romano: Right Here, Around The Corner.”

FIRST LOOKS

Ray Romano returns for his first stand up comedy special in 23 years with “Ray Romano: Right Here, Around The Corner.” Doing two shows in one night in Manhattan, Romano riffs on friends, marriage, and aging. The specials debuts Feb. 5 on Netflix.

CASTING

Jeff Lima is returning to NBC’s “Chicago Fire” in his recurring role as Leon Cruz starting with season seven, episode 15, airing Feb. 13. Lima was last seen in season six. He will return again during the season’s arc in anticipation of a crossover with “Chicago P.D.”

PROGRAMMING

ESPN+, the network’s subscription streaming service, broke their record for most new subscribers in one weekend. Saturday’s debut of UFC Fight Night, featuring flyweight champion Henry Cejudo vs. bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, drew in an all time high of 525,000 new subscribers leading up to the event, which combined for a weekend total of 568,000 new subscribers for the budding service.

Subscription streaming service Pure Flix/Quality Flix has announced that season one of comedic sitcom “Malibu Dan the Family Man” will air during the paid programming block on WGN America beginning in February.