TV Roundup: Netflix Drops First Trailer For Idris Elba’s ‘Turn Up Charlie’

TURN IT UP, CHARLIE
CREDIT: Nick Wall/Netflix

In today’s TV Roundup, Idris Elba stars as a struggling DJ in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comedy series “Turn Up Charlie.” 

FIRST LOOKS

The first trailer has dropped for Netflix’s “Turn Up Charlie,” in which Idris Elba stars as a struggling DJ who is given a shot at making it, if he agrees to becoming a part-time nanny. The first season of the eight episode series premieres on Netflix on March 15. 

Netflix has released the trailer for “Arrested Development” Season 5 Part 2, in which the Bluth family finds clues, sells fake businesses, and prepares for Buster’s murder trial. Premiering on Netflix March 15. 

DATES

FX has announced the premiere date for Fosse/Verdon,” an upcoming drama starring Michelle Williams as the great Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon, and Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse, one of the most influential choreographers of his time. Together, their romantic and creative partnership changes American entertainment forever, but at a serious cost. The eight episode series premieres April 9th on FX. 

Amazon Prime Video has announced the return of police drama “Bosch,” premiering its ten episode fifth season on April 19 for Prime members. The new season starts up fifteen months after Bosch catches his mother’s killer, only to find himself embroiled in new evidence from a case he worked on 20 years ago.

WGN America has set the date for the return of season two of Mennonite drug drama “Pure” for May 28 at 10/9c, along with a first look at the teaser trailer.

Facebook Watch has announced the return date of “SKAM Austin,” making its season two debut on March 15. The teenage web series airs daily short clips that are compiled into full episodes on the weekend, along with fake social media accounts created for each character.

Actress Erin Darke (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) has been cast as the lead in upcoming YouTube Premium series “It’s A Man’s World” (working title). The story follows Darke’s character Emma, a  video game design executive who gets fired from her job in a male-dominated industry. She soon hatches a plan to dress as a man in order to find a new job to support her family.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Meredith’s Four M Studios has announced the hiring of seasoned creative executive Bruce Robertson as their new head of creative strategy development. Robertson will report to president Bruce Gersh, and will be in charge of developing shows from Meredith’s large portfolio of brands.

  TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    In today's TV Roundup, Idris Elba stars as a struggling DJ in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming comedy series "Turn Up Charlie."  FIRST LOOKS The first trailer has dropped for Netflix's "Turn Up Charlie," in which Idris Elba stars as a struggling DJ who is given a shot at making it, if he agrees to becoming a part-time nanny. The first season of the eight episode series premieres on Netflix on March 15.

