TV News Roundup: WWE Star The Big Show to Headline Netflix Comedy Series

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces a new comedy series starring WWE star The Big Show, and BET unveils the cast of its upcoming original show “Bigger.”

CASTING

BET Networks has set the cast for its original series “Bigger.” The forthcoming series will feature Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger. The series takes place in Atlanta and focuses on a single black woman who bonds with a group of friends over their stagnant lives and the sudden death of an acquaintance. Will Packer and Will Packer Media are executive produce which debuts this fall.

Netflix has revealed that John Legend, Jason Sudeikis and Zoe Saldana will be among the celebrity guests to appear on season 3 of the preschool educational series “Ask the StoryBots.” Legend will appear in an episode to demonstrate how to make music, while Sudeikis will teach viewers how toilets work.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Netflix has announced a new half hour multi-camera comedy “The Big Show Show,” starring the titular WWE star. Production on the 10-episode series begins in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. In the series, a retired Big Show takes in his teenage daughter to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. Allison Munn, Reylynn Caste, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O’Briant will all also star.

FOX News Channel has hired Staff Sergeant Johnny “Joey” Jones as contributor on military analysis. He will debut as a contributor on FOX & Friends on Wednesday, July 31.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Marie Nelson is joining ABC News as senior vice president of integrated content strategy. Nelson most recently worked at PBS as vice president for news, public affairs and independent film. In her new role, Nelson will work closely with leaders across the news division to strengthen the brand with multicultural audiences.