TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Special’

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases a trailer for “Special,” and Wrestlemania’s main event will be a women’s match, a first in WWE history.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming 15-minute comedy show “Special.” Ryan O’Connell stars in the semi-autobiographical series about life as a gay man with cerebral palsy. The series is available for streaming April 12.

Danny Bonaduce will guest star in an episode of the ABC family sitcom “The Kids are Alright,” airing March 26. In the episode, which is called “Low Expectations,” the character Timmy enter a contest to appear on “The Partridge Family.” Bonaduce starred as Danny Partridge on “The Partridge Family” as a child actor.

DATES

Stevie Wonder will headline the fifth season of the international television festival SeriesFest at Red Rock Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on Monday, June 24. The festival runs from June 21 to 26 and will include in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, sneak peaks, and television premieres.

STARZ will release all ten 10 episodes of “Vida” season two on May 23. The upcoming season, which follows sister Lyn and Emma as they try to rebuild their mother’s business, will be available on the STARZ App, STARZ On-Demand, and STARZPLAY.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Smithsonian Channel has announced the promotion of Cathy Perifimos to Vice President and Head of Legal and Business Affairs. Perifimos has been working with Smithsonian Channel since 2014 and most recently held the position of Counsel and Director of Legal and Business Affairs.

AWARD SHOWS

“Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will receive the International Emmy Founders Award on Nov. 25 in New York. The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere April 14 on HBO.

EVENTS

Freeform will host panels on the theme “A Stage for Everyone” in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 27. The event is an “UnPageant,” which aims to revolutionize the concept of a beauty pageant and redefine the status quo. Panels include: “Young Adults Keep Ruining Everything,” “Be Whoever the FF You Want,” “Why Won’t You Date Me? Attraction vs. Implicit Bias, On and Off Screen,” and “A Stage for Everyone – What ‘The UnPageant’ Means to the Future of Representation’.” Kenya Barris, Sasha Pieterse, Patrisse Khan-Cullors (co-founder of “Black Lives Matter”), Gigi Gorgeous, and others will serve as panelists.

PAY PER VIEWS

For the first time in history, Wrestlemania’s main event will be a women’s match. Rounda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will face off on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Live streaming of the event will be available on WWE Network.