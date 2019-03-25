×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘Special’

By

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases a trailer for “Special,” and Wrestlemania’s main event will be a women’s match, a first in WWE history.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming 15-minute comedy show “Special.” Ryan O’Connell stars in the semi-autobiographical series about life as a gay man with cerebral palsy. The series is available for streaming April 12.

Danny Bonaduce will guest star in an episode of the ABC family sitcom “The Kids are Alright,” airing March 26. In the episode, which is called “Low Expectations,” the character Timmy enter a contest to appear on “The Partridge Family.” Bonaduce starred as Danny Partridge on “The Partridge Family” as a child actor.

DATES

Stevie Wonder will headline the fifth season of the international television festival SeriesFest at Red Rock Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on Monday, June 24. The festival runs from June 21 to 26 and will include in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, sneak peaks, and television premieres.

STARZ will release all ten 10 episodes of “Vida” season two on May 23. The upcoming season, which follows sister Lyn and Emma as they try to rebuild their mother’s business, will be available on the STARZ App, STARZ On-Demand, and STARZPLAY.

Related

FIRST LOOKS

Danny Bonaduce will guest star in an episode of the ABC family sitcom “The Kids are Alright,” airing March 26. In the episode, which is called “Low Expectations,” the character Timmy enter a contest to appear on “The Partridge Family.” Bonaduce starred as Danny Partridge on “The Partridge Family” as a child actor.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Smithsonian Channel has announced the promotion of Cathy Perifimos to Vice President and Head of Legal and Business Affairs. Perifimos has been working with Smithsonian Channel since 2014 and most recently held the position of Counsel and Director of Legal and Business Affairs.

AWARD SHOWS

Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will receive the International Emmy Founders Award on Nov. 25 in New York.  The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere April 14 on HBO.

EVENTS

Freeform will host panels on the theme “A Stage for Everyone” in Hollywood on Wednesday, March 27. The event is an “UnPageant,” which aims to revolutionize the concept of a beauty pageant and redefine the status quo. Panels include: “Young Adults Keep Ruining Everything,” “Be Whoever the FF You Want,” “Why Won’t You Date Me? Attraction vs. Implicit Bias, On and Off Screen,” and “A Stage for Everyone – What ‘The UnPageant’ Means to the Future of Representation’.” Kenya Barris, Sasha Pieterse, Patrisse Khan-Cullors (co-founder of “Black Lives Matter”), Gigi Gorgeous, and others will serve as panelists.

PAY PER VIEWS

For the first time in history, Wrestlemania’s main event will be a women’s match. Rounda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will face off on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Live streaming of the event will be available on WWE Network.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

More TV

  • TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Trailer for 'Special'

    In today’s roundup, Netflix releases a trailer for “Special,” and Wrestlemania’s main event will be a women’s match, a first in WWE history. FIRST LOOKS Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming 15-minute comedy show “Special.” Ryan O’Connell stars in the semi-autobiographical series about life as a gay man with cerebral palsy. The series is [...]

  • Apple Event: Everything We Learned From

    Everything We Learned From Today's Apple Event

    After revealing new services in news, finance, and gaming, Apple CEO Tim Cook kept the biggest, most anticipated announcement until last. Cook, along with heads of worldwide video programming Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and a whole group of Apple’s creative talents, presented the company’s new Apple TV+ streaming service, which is slated to [...]

  • Miramax President of TV Lauren Whitney

    Miramax President of TV Lauren Whitney Exits to Join Spyglass Media Group

    Lauren Whitney, the president of television for Miramax, is leaving the company, Variety has learned. She will now become the president of television for Spyglass Media Group effective April 1. The news comes less than two years after Whitney first joined Miramax. There, she oversaw the studio’s television development, in addition to “Spy City,” produced by [...]

  • Tim Cook Oprah Winfrey Steven Spielberg

    Apple Sits Out This Emmy Season, but Get Ready for a Frenzy of Contenders in 2020

    Apple won’t be entering the Emmy race this year — but get ready for 2020. The tech giant’s not-so-surprise launch of its new Apple TV+ video service on Monday included a hefty roster of top producing and acting talent that will immediately make the service an awards contender when it launches in the fall. That [...]

  • Oprah Apple TV Plus

    Apple's Cavalcade of Stars Sets High Expectations (Column)

    Apple’s March 25 conference announcing various new services — including their upcoming passel of video content — was heavy on grandeur and light on specifics. Company CEO Tim Cook described the company’s move into television as part of an ongoing commitment not merely to diversion and customer satisfaction but to social change. “Apple has always [...]

  • Art Malik2017 Costa Book of The

    Hannah Simone's ABC Pilot Casts Art Malik in Lead Role (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hannah Simone’s comedy pilot at ABC has cast one of its lead roles. Variety has learned exclusively that Art Malik has signed on to star opposite Simone in the single-camera comedy. In the project, Hannah (Simone) and her Indian-American immigrant father Sid (Malik) have always been close, but after she admits to herself that she’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad