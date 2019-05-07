TV Roundup: Netflix Releases First Trailer for ‘Nailed It!’ Season 3 (Watch)

In today’s roundup, Netflix has released the first official trailer for “Nailed It!” Season 3, and OWN’s new family saga “Ambitions” is set to debut in June.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Season 3 of “Nailed It!”, which returns May 17. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are back as hosts of the unscripted series as they judge amateur home bakers compete in the kitchen for a $10,000 prize. Competitions throughout the upcoming season include a Marvel-inspired cupcake challenge and a gingerbread self-portrait competition.

Just in time for the May 28 premiere of “America’s Got Talent,” Howie Mandel attempts to define “stan” terminology in a video posted to the show’s YouTube channel. Season 14 of the NBC series will feature new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough and fresh host Terry Crews. Mendel and Simon Cowell will return to the judging table as they seek out the rarest and most impressive talents across the country.

DATES

SundanceTV will debut Season 2 of “This Close” on September 12 at 9:00 p.m. PT/midnight ET. The GLAAD Award-winning drama series is based on the experiences of its deaf creators, Shoshanna Stern and Josh Feldman, as they explore love and friendship in Los Angeles. The new season will feature guest appearances by Marcia Cross (“Desperate Housewives”), Austin Nichols (“The Walking Dead”), Margaret Cho (“Bright”) and Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place”), among others.

POP TV has announced that its new comedy series “Florida Girls,” will premiere July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The original series, created by Laura Chinn, is fronted by an all-female cast starring Chinn alongside Laci Mosley (“The Wedding Year”), Melanie Field (“Shrill”) and Patty Guggenheim (“Splitting Up Together”). The 10-episode season, which will premiere with back-to-back episodes, follows the four women as they confront their stagnant lives while combating poverty in the coastal state.

OWN‘s new family saga “Ambitions” is set to debut June 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. From producer Will Packer (“Girls Trip”), the series follows rivaling lawyers, and former college best friends, Stephanie and Amara as they hurdle daily tribulations in their professional and personal lives. Set in Atlanta, the show stars Robin Givens (“Riverdale”), Brian White (“Scandal”), Kendrick Cross (“Acrimony”), Brely Evans (“Being Mary Jane”), Erica Page (“Ozark”) and Essence Atkins (“Marlon”).

EPIX and NFL Films have teamed up for the weekly series “NFL: The Grind,” to premiere on Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. In addition to analyses of each game, weekly episodes will be hosted by an NFL veteran who will give never-told-before stories about players and coaches throughout the 2019 football season.

RENEWALS

USA Network has announced that “Growing Up Chrisley” will return for Season 2. Stemming from the original cable show “Chrisley Knows Best,” the unscripted series follows the brother-sister duo Savannah and Chase Chrisley as they trek across the U.S to make a new home in Los Angeles. The children of wealthy real estate mogul Todd Chrisley, the sibling pair tries their hand at adulting in the Hollywood Hills as their father watches their every move.

DEVELOPMENT

Univision Communications will rebrand its Univision Deportes sports cable channel as TUDN starting this summer. The soccer-focused outlet will deliver sports and related content through a pact with Mexico’s Grupo Televisa, Univision’s longtime equity partner. Univision has also extended its rights deal in the U.S. with Mexico’s national soccer team through 2022. Later this year, Univision will launch TUDNxtra, a streaming platform offering a range of live soccer games.