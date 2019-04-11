×
TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases Chris Lilley’s ‘Lunatics’ Trailer

LUNATICSA ex 70Õs porn star who loves to collect things
CREDIT: Vince Valitutti/Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for the new Chris Lilley show “Lunatics” and HBO sets a premiere date for upcoming teen drama “Euphoria.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix dropped a trailer for the new Chris Lilley created mockumentary series “Lunatics.” The show examines the lives of six eccentric people, all played by Lilley, and will launch on April 19.

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for the second and final season of the comedy series “Fleabag.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge stars in and created the series based on her one woman show. Season 2 cast members include Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Andrew Scott, Jenny Rainsford, Hugh Skinner, Hugh Dennis, and special guest stars Fiona Shaw and Kristin Scott Thomas.

DATES

HBO’s Euphoria” premieres Sunday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show follows a group of high school students navigating drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship. The cast includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney. Sam Levinson serves as creator, writer, and executive producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Cream Productions announced Thursday the appointment of Patrick Cameron to head of production. Cameron will oversee the production of Cream’s slate of series and specials produced for multiple networks in the United States and Canada. He will report to president Kate Harrison.

BEHIND THE SCENES

Fox Business Network has signed former CNBC anchor Jackie DeAngelis as a financial correspondent. DeAngelis will cover breaking business news out of FBN’s headquarters in New York beginning April 22.

EVENTS

Rapper, actor, and activist Common will headline the keynote conversation with author Cleo Wade at the 2019 Promax Conference on entertainment marketing. The conference will take place from June 4-6 at the JW Marriot at L.A. Live.

