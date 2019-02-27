TV Roundup: Amy Schumer Stand Up Special ‘Growing’ Drops First Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV Roundup, Netflix debuts the first trailer for Amy Schumer’s new comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Growing.”
FIRST LOOKS
Netflix has released the first trailer for Amy Schumer’s new comedy special, “Amy Schumer: Growing,” in which she gives a Chicago audience her unique take on marriage, pregnancy, and personal growth. The special launches March 19 on Netflix.
RENEWALS
USA Network has renewed the reality series “Temptation Island” for a second season. Filming later this year, host Mark L. Walberg will return for a 12 episode extended run, including a reunion special. The series revolves around four unmarried couples at a crossroads in their relationship, throwing in 24 singles into the mix to see if the couples are ready to commit. The final episode of season one airs tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 10/9c on USA.
CASTING
Karl Makinen (“Twin Peaks”) will return for season two of CBS All Access‘ “Strange Angel” as General Braxton opposite Rupert Friend, Jack Reynor and Bella Heathcote. Makinen is known for playing Richard on “The Walking Dead.”
EXECUTIVE NEWS
Casey Kriley, Executive Vice President of Current Programming at Magical Elves, Inc., has been promoted to chief operating officer of the company. Jo Sharon, the company’s Executive Vice President of Development, has been promoted to chief content officer. In the interim, Toby Gorman will serve as Magical Elves’ chief executive officer, while maintaining his role as A. Smith & Co. Productions president of entertainment.
RATINGS
“The Enemy Within” premiered Monday at 10 p.m. on NBC to solid, if unspectacular numbers. The spy drama, which stars Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut, kicked off with a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and around 5.8 million viewers overall, topping “The Good Doctor” and “Bull” in the same hour on ABC and CBS respectively.