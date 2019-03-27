×
TV News Roundup: ‘Million Dollar Mile’ Debuts Exclusive First Look

CREDIT: CBS

In today’s roundup, “Million Dollar Mile” releases an exclusive clip and CBS announces premiere dates for three shows. 

DATES

CBS has announced premiere dates for one new series and two returning series. The new action adventure series “Blood and Treasure” will debut with a two-hour episode Tuesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. right after the season finale of “NCIS.” “Elementary” begins its seventh and final season Thursday, May 23 at 10 p.m. Instinct” returns for its second season Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Watch the Variety exclusive clip for CBS’s upcoming “Million Dollar Mile.” Tim Tebow hosts the series, where contestants run the “million dollar mile” to earn $1 million. Between the runners and their cash prize is a group of elite athletes bent on stopping the contestants. “The defender chasing down the runner makes every run on Million Dollar Mile exhilarating and unique. You never know when or if the Defender will catch up. Just one misstep could be the difference between going home empty handed or winning it all,” Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, executive producers and co-founders of Fly on the Wall Entertainment, told Variety. The show debuts Wednesday, March 27 at 9 p.m. 

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WWE announced Tuesday that Susan Levison will be senior vice president and head of WWE Studios. Levison previously worked for Fox Broadcasting Company, FishBowl Worldwide Media, VH1, and CBS Television Studios.

