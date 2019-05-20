×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Maisie Williams to Guest Judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maisie Williams
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, Maisie Williams will guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” and “Drunk History” will return with eight new episodes to Comedy Central. 

DATES

Comedy Central‘s “Drunk History” will return with eight new episodes beginning with “Derek Waters’ Believe It or Not” Tuesday, June 18 at 10 p.m. The series premiere of “Alternatino with Arturo Castro” follows at 10:30 p.m.

PROGRAMMING

With her stint on “Game of Thrones” all wrapped up, Maisie Williams is off to her home country to be the first celebrity guest judge confirmed for “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” Williams will appear alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judge’s panel. Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be rotating resident judges throughout the eight-part series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Veteran television marketing executive Susanne McAvoy has joined Discovery, Inc.’s Food Network as senior vice president of marketing based in New York, effective May 28.  The announcement was made by Food Network president Courtney White, to whom McAvoy will report.

Related

“From her deep background in brand stewardship to her proven track record at attracting coveted female audiences, Susanne is a difference maker. I am confident in her ability to further the loyalty our passionate Food Network fans have for our brand, programs and hosts and to drive new audiences,” said White.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More TV

  • Maisie Williams

    TV News Roundup: Maisie Williams to Guest Judge 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'

    In today’s roundup, Maisie Williams will guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” and “Drunk History” will return with eight new episodes to Comedy Central.  DATES Comedy Central‘s “Drunk History” will return with eight new episodes beginning with “Derek Waters’ Believe It or Not” Tuesday, June 18 at 10 p.m. The series premiere of “Alternatino [...]

  • Lisa Kudrow

    Lisa Kudrow Joins Lee Daniels-Whitney Cummings Comedy Pilot 'Good People' at Amazon

    Lisa Kudrow has signed on to star in and executive produce the comedy pilot “Good People” currently in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned. The half-hour project hails from writers and executive producers Whitney Cummings and Lee Daniels, with Cummings also set to star. It centers on three generations of women working in the [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Series Finale: Much

    'Game of Thrones' Series Finale: A Lot of 'Love' Despite Much-Criticized Ending

    Spoiler alert: Do not read until you’ve watched “The Iron Throne,” the series finale of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” aka season 8, episode 6. Bran Stark may have a perpetual poker face, but “Game of Thrones” fans certainly had a lot of feelings about him Sunday night. The stony faced character was the No. 1 [...]

  • Naomi Watts Game of Thrones

    Everything We Know About the 'Game of Thrones' Prequels (So Far)

    Prequels are coming. Fans looking for their next fix after “Game of Thrones,” rest assured, plans are already in the works to cash in on George R.R. Martin’s expansive fantasy universe. HBO has been tight-lipped about details, but at least one prequel series has already been ordered with four others in development. Ancient History The [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Finale: Burning Questions

    'Game of Thrones': Burning Questions (and Some Answers) After the Series Finale

    [SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not seen the series finale of “Game of Thrones.”] All told, “Game of Thrones” got a pretty tidy ending. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is dead, the Starks have all embarked on different paths, and there’s a new king in town with a different council. However, with all [...]

  • Humans

    'Humans' Canceled After Three Seasons at AMC, Channel 4

    ‘Humans’ is no more. Writer and executive producer Sam Vincent announced the news on Twitter that the show, which aired on AMC and the U.K.’s Channel 4, would not be returning for a fourth season. “In this age of unprecedented choice and competition, we can have no complaints,” he wrote, adding that he and fellow [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad