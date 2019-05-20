TV News Roundup: Maisie Williams to Guest Judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’

In today’s roundup, Maisie Williams will guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” and “Drunk History” will return with eight new episodes to Comedy Central.

DATES

Comedy Central‘s “Drunk History” will return with eight new episodes beginning with “Derek Waters’ Believe It or Not” Tuesday, June 18 at 10 p.m. The series premiere of “Alternatino with Arturo Castro” follows at 10:30 p.m.

PROGRAMMING

With her stint on “Game of Thrones” all wrapped up, Maisie Williams is off to her home country to be the first celebrity guest judge confirmed for “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.” Williams will appear alongside RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judge’s panel. Graham Norton and Alan Carr will be rotating resident judges throughout the eight-part series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Veteran television marketing executive Susanne McAvoy has joined Discovery, Inc.’s Food Network as senior vice president of marketing based in New York, effective May 28. The announcement was made by Food Network president Courtney White, to whom McAvoy will report.

“From her deep background in brand stewardship to her proven track record at attracting coveted female audiences, Susanne is a difference maker. I am confident in her ability to further the loyalty our passionate Food Network fans have for our brand, programs and hosts and to drive new audiences,” said White.