TV News Roundup: Netflix Sets ‘The Kominsky Method’ Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix sets the release date for season 2 of “The Kominsky Method,” and The Paley Center announces its Tribute to Television Comedy Legends honorees.

DATES

“The Kominsky Method” will return to Netflix for it second season on Oct. 25. The Chuck Lorre created comedy series follows aging actor slash acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and his longtime agent Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin). In the upcoming season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter’s new boyfriend (guest star Paul Reiser), while Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth (guest star Jane Seymour) and after fifty years, they decide to start again.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media has announced the first selections for its Fall 2019 PaleyLive NY season. The programs in question are “The Amazin’ 1969 New York Mets: A World Championship for the Ages,” and “History is Made: Law & Order: SVU Celebrates a Milestone.” The former program, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, will feature thee members of the unlikely New York Mets World Series-winning team from that year, while the latter, taking place Wednesday, Sept. 25, will celebrate the show which has become the longest-running prime-time live-action series in TV history.

In other Paley Center news, the organization has revealed it will honor Carol Burnett, Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner and Lily Tomlin at this year’s Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends on Nov. 21.

“I am thrilled to be in such great company,” said Burnett of the nod.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ABC News has announced that Stephanie Ramos has been promoted to correspondent, based in New York. ABC News president James Goldston made the announcement in a note to the news division. Prior to ABC, Ramos reported for local stations in Kansas City, MO; Topeka, KS; and Columbia, SC, where she covered issues such as immigration, politics and crime.