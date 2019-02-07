×
TV Roundup: Keith Carradine to Return to ‘Big Bang Theory’ as Penny’s Father

"The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Wyatt (Keith Carradine) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Penny tries to seduce an abstaining Leonard to ruin his "donation" for her ex-boyfriend, Zack (Brian Thomas Smith), and his wife, Marissa (Lindsey Kraft). Also, Wolowitz, Bernadette, Anu (Rati Gupta) and Koothrappali turn Koothrappali's canceled bachelor party into a couple's trip aboard the "vomit comet," on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, Feb. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keith Carradine returns as Penny's father, Wyatt.
CREDIT: WARNER BROS.

In today’s TV News Roundup, Keith Carradine returns to guest on “Big Bang Theory” and “I Am Richard Pryor” will be the first of three new “I Am” chapters of Paramount Network’s documentary franchise. 

FIRST LOOKS

Paramount Network has just announced this year’s film slate for three new installments of its award-winning “I Am” documentary franchise: Richard Pryor, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Patrick Swayze. “I Am Richard Pryor” will be the first release of 2019, premiering March 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

CASTING

Keith Carradine will return to “The Big Bang Theory for tomorrow night’s episode, “The Donation Oscillation,” in his role as Penny’s father Wyatt. The episode airs Thursday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Showtime Networks Inc. has hired Geoff Stier as Senior Vice President of Original Programming. In his role he will help develop original comedies, drama and limited series for the network, and will be based out of Showtime’s west coast office. He will report to Amy Israel, Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming.

