TV News Roundup: Hulu Drops 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Trailer (Watch)

Wu-Tang An American Saga
CREDIT: Hulu

In today’s roundup, Hulu drops the teaser trailer for “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announces the premiere date for season four of “Greenleaf.”

DATES

TLC‘s longest-running wedding show “Say Yes to the Dress” will return with a new season on Saturday, July 20 at 9 p.m. The premiere episode will feature Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy of “Dancing with the Stars” fame. Randy Fenoli and Kleinfeld consultants work to deliver the bride her perfect wedding dress before the big day.

OWN announced that the fourth season of the megachurch drama series “Greenleaf” will premiere Tuesday, September 3 at 10 p.m. In season four, the Greenleaf family struggles to keep their church alive. Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Beau Bridges and Merle Dandridge star. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming drama series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” The first three episodes will be available on Hulu Wednesday, Sept. 4. The remaining seven episodes will stream on a weekly basis. Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young will star in the series that tells the story of the pioneering hip hop group.

