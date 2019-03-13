×
TV News Roundup: 'Free Solo' to Stream on Hulu

CREDIT: Toronto Intl. Film Festival

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu begins streaming “Free Solo,” PBS launches its 32nd season of “POV,” and Comedy Central names Angelina Battista as vice president, brand creative. 

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Angelina Battista will take over as vice president of brand creative for Comedy Central. Josh Line, executive vice president of marketing and creative announced the decision Wednesday. Battista will now lead a team of designers and art directors to ensure that all campaigns, content, key art, photography and design is compelling and on brand. She also provides artistic and creative direction toward defining and refining the visual identity of the Comedy Central brand and keeping it in line with strategic initiative.

DATES

Hulu begins streaming the Academy Award-winning “Free Solo” Wednesday, March 13. The film follows Alex Honnold through his preparation and free climb of El Capitan, the 3,200 ft. peak in Yosemite. Variety’s Peter Debruge describes the film as a, “nerve-racking, vertigo-inducing portrait of a man who scales cliffs with none of the usual safety gear — no ropes, no harness, just a bag of chalk and his bare hands — and it’s made all the more intimidating by the use of relatively new camera technology — including drones, remote-operated rigs, and super-long zoom lenses — that effectively strap audiences right in there with Alex Honnold as he claws his way up a 3,000-foot wall with nothing to protect his fall.”

PBS is launching it’s 32nd season of “POV” on Monday, June 17 at 10 p.m. The series will include 16 feature films and five short films all focused on women’s social issues from around the world. Women direct nine of the features and four of the short films. The Oscar shortlisted inaugural film “On Her Shoulders” follows the Nobel-prize winning Nadia Murad, a Yazidi survivor of genocide and sexual enslavement by ISIS in Iraq.

 

