TV News Roundup: ‘GLOW’ Season 3 Trailer Drops (Watch)

GLOW season 3
CREDIT: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for season three of “GLOW” and Joel McHale gets a date for his first ever stand-up special. 

DATES

Joel McHale will release his first ever stand-up special “Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang” on August 19 through the Comedy Dynamics Network via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Dish, Comcast, and more.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix dropped the trailer for the third season of “GLOW.” The wrestlers take their talents to Las Vegas in the upcoming season and find a new co-star in Geena Davis. The third season will come to Netflix on August 9.

Amazon Prime released a trailer for its original series “The Boys.” The series follows superheroes who choose not to use their powers for good. Karl Urban and Elizabeth Shue star. The eight episode series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video July 26.

EVENTS

Warner Bros. will add sets from “The Big Bang Theory” to their studio tour beginning June 28. Guests will be able to visit iconic sets like apartment 4A, the apartment elevator, and the CatlTech Physics Lab Cafeteria.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Viacom and Day Zero Productions announced Haroon Saleem as president of production for Trevor Noah‘s Day Zero Productions.

“I could not be more excited and blessed to have Haroon join Day Zero as president,” said Noah. “His vision, authenticity and brilliance are the perfect attributes to help shape Day Zero into a producer of engaging and original content across all platforms except VHS.”

The Nacelle Company has announced that Rachael Ungashick has been promoted to Director of Development.

“Rachael’s positive energy combined with her tremendous work ethic and attention to detail are and inspiration to everyone, especially me. It’s always wonderful when you can promote from within. We’re going to have a lot of fun creating new shows,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company.

 

    In today's roundup, Netflix releases the trailer for season three of "GLOW" and Joel McHale gets a date for his first ever stand-up special.  DATES Joel McHale will release his first ever stand-up special "Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang" on August 19 through the Comedy Dynamics Network via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play,

