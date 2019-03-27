TV News Roundup: ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Documentary Set at HBO

In today’s roundup, a two-hour feature documentary on the making of the final season of “Game of Thrones” comes to HBO May 26 and Netflix releases a trailer for the upcoming interactive Bear Grylls series “You vs. Wild.”

DATES

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch,” a two-hour feature documentary on the making of the upcoming final season, debuts May 26 on HBO. Filmmaker Jeanie Finlay gives fans an up-close and personal look at the creation of the last season of “Game of Thrones.”

Season four of “Animal Kingdom” will return to TNT on Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars Ellen Barkin, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, and Sohvi Rodriguez. Emily Deschanel joins the show in a recurring role for the upcoming season.

Fox announced summer premiere dates for three returning series and one new series. Season three of the Jamie Foxx hosted musical game show “Beat Shazam” premieres Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season 10 of the cooking reality show “MasterChef” kicks off Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Emmy-winning “So You Think You Can Dance” returns for another season Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Dax Shepard will host the new game show “Spin the Wheel,” debuting Thursday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Freeform announced summer premieres and finale dates at its second annual summit on Wednesday. “Grown-ish” returns Tuesday, June 5. “Good Trouble” returns Tuesday, June 18. “Siren” returns Thursday, July 11. “Shadowhunters” will end with a two and a half hour series finale on May 6.

Related 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds Five More Series Regulars Kit Harington Plays 'Game of Thrones' Word Association

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “You vs. Wild” hosted by survival expert Bear Grylls. The new show is interactive, allowing viewers to make decisions for Grylls. The new nature series is available for streaming on Netflix April 10.

Freeform has released the opening title sequence to the upcoming series “Motherland: Fort Salem.” The series is set in an alternate universe where witches fight terrorist threats with magic.

EVENTS

Cast members from the 90’s sitcom “California Dreams” about a teenage Southern California band will play a reunion concert at Saved by the Max on Friday, April 26. Kellie Packard and Jennie Kwan from the original will play with special guest Ryan Cabrera. Saved by the Max is a “Saved by the Bell” pop up restaurant in West Hollywood and will be open to the public through April 30.

DEVELOPMENT

Freeform has two female centric animation projects in development. Based on the popular multimedia brand of the same name, “Betches” will follows three millennial women roommates as they navigate adulthood in New York City. Rachel Koller will write the pilot and Emma Roberts, Samantha Fishbein, Jordana Abraham, Aleen Kuperman, Carli Haney, Kesila Childers and Gil Goldschein from Bunim-Murray Productions are set to executive produce. “Woman World,” based on the graphic novel of the same name, imagines a world where men have become extinct. The pilot is executive produced by Felicia Day and written by Aminder Dhaliwal, who wrote the graphic novel.