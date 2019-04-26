×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Gabriel Mann Guest Stars on ‘The Blacklist’ (Watch)

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE BLACKLIST -- "Rassvet" Episode 619 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lotte Verbeek as Katarina Rostova, Gabriel Mann -- (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)
CREDIT: Will Hart/NBC

In today’s TV news roundup, Variety has obtained an exclusive clip of Gabriel Mann guest starring on “The Blacklist” and Netflix releases a trailer for the final season of “Easy.”

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained an exclusive first look clip of Gabriel Mann guest starring on “The Blacklist.” The two-hour NBC event begins on Friday at 8 p.m. with “The Brockton College Killer,” followed by another episode at 9 p.m. titled “Rassvet,” in which Mann will star. In the episode, Katarina Rostova (guest star Lotte Verbeek) goes on the run to avoid the forces trying to hunt her down. Isolated and out of options, she seeks out the only person she trusts, a man who has vowed to always protect her. In the clip we see Mann’s character retrieve a suitcase with a mysterious motel key waiting for him. But when he uses the key to gain entry into a room, he finds himself at gunpoint shrouded in darkness.

Related

Netflix has released the first trailer for the third and final season of Easy,” launching May 10. The original anthology series, created by Joe Swanberg and starring Jake Johnson, Sophia Bush, Aya Cash and Dave Franco, explores a diverse group of characters in Chicago as they navigate sex, love, and their careers.

Netflix has also released a trailer for new reality TV show “Jailbirds.” From the team behind “Lockup” and executive produced by 44 Blue’s Rasha Drachkovitch, the unscripted crime series follows the women of Sacramento County Jail as they deal with life — and love — behind bars. It premieres May 10 on the streaming service.

DATES

AwesomenessTV’s Light As A Feather will premiere its second season on Hulu on July 26. Based on Zoe Aarsen’s novel of the same name, the series follows McKenna, played by Liana Liberato, as she deals with a curse brought on to her by a lethal game. Executive produced by R. Lee Fleming, who will also serve as show runner, and starring Haley Ramm (“Mistress”) and Brianne Tju (“47 Meters Down”), Season 2 will air in two parts, consisting of eight episodes each.

EVENTS

The North Fork TV Festival is partnering with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for its first ever science and tech television script competition which will take place October 4-5 in Greenport, NY. After invited writers submit scripts, a panel of judges will select a script to be turned into a pilot by award-winning director Elias Plagianos which will then premiere at this year’s festival. Submission open April 26 and can be submitted to https://www.northfork.tv/submit-a-script/.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More TV

  • THE BLACKLIST -- "Rassvet" Episode 619

    TV News Roundup: Gabriel Mann Guest Stars on 'The Blacklist' (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Variety has obtained an exclusive clip of Gabriel Mann guest starring on “The Blacklist” and Netflix releases a trailer for the final season of “Easy.” FIRST LOOKS Variety has obtained an exclusive first look clip of Gabriel Mann guest starring on “The Blacklist.” The two-hour NBC event begins on Friday at [...]

  • Joe Ianniello CBS

    CBS Acting CEO Joseph Ianniello to Earn At Least $23 Million in 2019

    Joseph Ianniello, CBS’ president and acting CEO, is in line to earn at least $23 million this year per the terms of the contract extension he signed earlier this week. Ianniello agreed to continue as acting CEO for another six months, through year’s end, as CBS’ board of directors considers the company’s long-term options. CBS [...]

  • Shannen Doherty Heathers

    Shannen Doherty Returning for 'BH90210' Reboot Series at Fox

    Shannen Doherty is set to reprise the role of Brenda Walsh in Fox’s upcoming “BH90210” reboot series, Variety has learned. She will join fellow original “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, who have all already signed on to the project. The six-episode reboot [...]

  • Taylor Swift at the Time 100

    Taylor Swift to Perform 'ME!' at Billboard Music Awards

    Taylor Swift fans have a lot to be happy about this week. After releasing the song “ME!” off her forthcoming album, alongside a sugary music video, it was announced that the global pop-star will open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with the new single. Swift will take the stage alongside previously announced performers BTS, Paula Abdul, [...]

  • "The Donation Oscillation" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 15: 'Big Bang Theory' Back on Top

    Without any NCAA basketball or “This Is Us” to get in its way, “The Big Bang Theory” returned to the top of the Live+3 rankings for the week of April 15. The behemoth CBS show, which only has a few episodes to go before it waves goodbye to audiences, posted a 2.9 rating in delayed [...]

  • Nick Hornby

    Nick Hornby on 'Fever Pitch' Adaptations and His New Sundance TV Project

    In 1997, Tony Blair was the U.K. prime minister, and Oasis, Blur, Pulp, the Spice Girls, Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, “Trainspotting” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral” were among the cultural touchstones of what was dubbed “Cool Britannia.” And bestselling writer Nick Hornby was making his first movie, an adaptation of his hit novel “Fever [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad