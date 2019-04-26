TV News Roundup: Gabriel Mann Guest Stars on ‘The Blacklist’ (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Variety has obtained an exclusive clip of Gabriel Mann guest starring on “The Blacklist” and Netflix releases a trailer for the final season of “Easy.”

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has obtained an exclusive first look clip of Gabriel Mann guest starring on “The Blacklist.” The two-hour NBC event begins on Friday at 8 p.m. with “The Brockton College Killer,” followed by another episode at 9 p.m. titled “Rassvet,” in which Mann will star. In the episode, Katarina Rostova (guest star Lotte Verbeek) goes on the run to avoid the forces trying to hunt her down. Isolated and out of options, she seeks out the only person she trusts, a man who has vowed to always protect her. In the clip we see Mann’s character retrieve a suitcase with a mysterious motel key waiting for him. But when he uses the key to gain entry into a room, he finds himself at gunpoint shrouded in darkness.

Netflix has released the first trailer for the third and final season of “Easy,” launching May 10. The original anthology series, created by Joe Swanberg and starring Jake Johnson, Sophia Bush, Aya Cash and Dave Franco, explores a diverse group of characters in Chicago as they navigate sex, love, and their careers.

Netflix has also released a trailer for new reality TV show “Jailbirds.” From the team behind “Lockup” and executive produced by 44 Blue’s Rasha Drachkovitch, the unscripted crime series follows the women of Sacramento County Jail as they deal with life — and love — behind bars. It premieres May 10 on the streaming service.

DATES

AwesomenessTV’s “Light As A Feather” will premiere its second season on Hulu on July 26. Based on Zoe Aarsen’s novel of the same name, the series follows McKenna, played by Liana Liberato, as she deals with a curse brought on to her by a lethal game. Executive produced by R. Lee Fleming, who will also serve as show runner, and starring Haley Ramm (“Mistress”) and Brianne Tju (“47 Meters Down”), Season 2 will air in two parts, consisting of eight episodes each.

EVENTS

The North Fork TV Festival is partnering with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for its first ever science and tech television script competition which will take place October 4-5 in Greenport, NY. After invited writers submit scripts, a panel of judges will select a script to be turned into a pilot by award-winning director Elias Plagianos which will then premiere at this year’s festival. Submission open April 26 and can be submitted to https://www.northfork.tv/submit-a-script/.