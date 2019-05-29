×
TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops Trailer For Gabriel Iglesias Series (Watch)

Mr Iglesias Season 1
CREDIT: Lara Solanki/Netflix

In today’s roundup, Netflix releases the official trailer for its original comedy series “Mr. Iglesias,” and Nickelodeon unveils the cast for its “All That” reboot. 

CASTING

Nickelodeon has announced the cast for its “All That” revival. Ryan Alessi, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen will star in the reboot, alongside original cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server.

Executive produced by original cast members Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, “All That” premieres on Saturday, June 15. The original “All That” represented Nickelodeon’s longest running live-action series, going 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for its original comedy “Mr. Iglesias,” available to stream on June 21.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias stars in this classroom romp as a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Related

DEALS

The Bezos Family Foundation and Fred Rogers Productions are extending their partnership to support the PBS Kids series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. The foundation’s Vroom initiative, which translates research on children’s brain development into tips for parents, will sponsor the series into 2020 with promotional spots encouraging parents and caregivers to turn everyday moments with their young children into “brain-building opportunities.”

“We are delighted to continue this important and successful collaboration with Vroom for the benefit of children and families nationwide,” said Paul Siefken, president & CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. “Vroom’s support is helping us to achieve our mission of serving our young audience with valuable opportunities to learn and grow, both on-screen and beyond.”

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops Trailer For Gabriel Iglesias Series (Watch)

