TV News Roundup: Fox Sports Films’ ‘The Great Brady Heist’ Gets Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Fox Sports Films announced a premiere date for “The Great Brady Heist,” and Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier and Emmanuel Imani have been cast in Amazon Studios’ “Wheel of Time.”

DATES

Fox Sports Films has announced “The Great Brady Heist,” the newest film in its Magnify series, will premiere Feb. 1. With never-before-seen footage, the documentary “chronicles the disappearance of Tom Brady’s jersey following the New England Patriots’ improbable Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.” It also features exclusive conversations with Brady and the first on-camera interview with the man who stole the jersey. Watch the trailer below.

CASTINGS

Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier and Emmanuel Imani have been cast in recurring roles on Amazon Studio’s upcoming epic, “Wheel of Time.” Bose will play Alanna Mosvani, a member of the Aes Sedai, the same organization of powerful women as Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine. Mosvani, known for both her kindness and her temper, has two Warders, Ihvon (Imani) and Maksim (Napier). The trio have a “complicated relationship built on love, sex and respect that welds them into a fearsome force in battle,” according to the studio.

DEVELOPMENTS