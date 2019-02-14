×
TV Roundup: ‘Killing Eve’ Drops Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

Killing Eve Sandra Oh
CREDIT: BBC AMERICA/Sid Gentle Films Ltd

In today’s TV News Roundup, watch the first trailer for season two of “Killing Eve.” 

FIRST LOOKS

The first trailer for season two of Killing Eve has dropped, teasing new looks at Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer continuing down the path of their mutual obsession. Premiering April 7 at 8/7c on BBC America and AMC, the new season picks up just 30 seconds after season one ends.

Santa Clarita Diet returns for Season 3 on March 29, and Netflix has released a first look trailer in anticipation of the new season, in which Sheila (Drew Barrymore) prompts Joel (Timothy Olyphant) to consider the meaning of “forever.”

GREENLIGHTS

Investigation Discovery has announced “Crime Obsession,” a new weekly talk show that dives deep into famous cases of unsolved crimes as well as favorite podcasts and more. Hosted by Traci Stumpf, the show will feature a rotating selection of panelists from the true crime universe that changes each week.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Global independent entertainment studio ZAG America has announced a round of new hires. Manuel Torres Port will be Chief Brand Officer, overseeing brand franchises and a portfolio of new IP, including “Miraculous TM: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.” Julian Zag has been named Executive Vice President of Worldwide Operations, overseeing operations and strategy while expanding new lines of business. Liz Grampp will become Senior Vice President of Studio and Franchise Marketing, overseeing brand development, content marketing, media strategy and public relations. Ian Lambur has been named Senior Vice President Global Distribution and Co-Production. Lastly, Jose Antonio Vargas will come to ZAG in an advisory role.

Video content management company Vobile Group has announced the appointment of former Sony executive Michael Grindon as Special Advisor of Content Partnerships. Reporting to founder and chief officer Yangbin Wang, Grindon will secure access to long form content for the company’s transactional video on demand offerings.

