TV News Roundup: Chris O’Dowd to Star in ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode

In today’s roundup, The CW has released two clips from the upcoming “Riverdale” special “Heathers: The Musical,” and Chris O’Dowd will star in an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

CASTING

Chris O’Dowd will star in CBS All Access’ rebooted “The Twilight Zone” episode titled “The Blue Scorpion.” The series will premiere with two episodes on Monday, April 1. CBS All Access subscribers will be able to watch subsequent episodes on demand weekly on Thursdays, starting April 11.

Actor and YouTube personality Chella Man has been cast as Joseph Wilson, also known as Jericho, for the upcoming sophomore season of DC Universe’s “Titans.” The new character is the son of villain Deathstroke and has the ability to possess enemies by making eye contact.

Jason Butler Harner will star alongside John Slattery in Fox’s new drama pilot “neXt.” He will play a corporate executive at a tech company and Slattery will play his brother.

DATES

WarnerMedia Entertainment has announced that Ann Curry will anchor and executive produce “Chasing the Cure,” with showrunner Kim Bondy. The show will draw from medical crowd solving and medical experts to help diagnose mysterious conditions. “Chasing the Cure” will simulcast on TNT and TBS on Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Related Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019 ‘Riverdale’s’ Marisol Nichols Lists Toluca Lake Home

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released its first trailer for the eight-part nature documentary series “Our Planet.” Sir David Attenborough will narrate the English version. Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek will lend their voices for the Spanish version for Spanish and Latin American audiences, respectively. The series will be available for streaming April 5 on Netflix.

Two clips from the “Riverdale” special, “Heathers: The Musical,” are now available to watch. The musical is based on the 1989 cult classic movie “Heathers,” starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The episode will air Wednesday, March 20 on The CW at 8 p.m.





EXECUTIVE NEWS

PBS has named Rebecca Reed as vice president of business affairs. Reed, a media lawyer of over 20 years, will report to Perry Simon, PBS chief programming executive and general manager for general audience programming.

“We’re excited to have Becky join the PBS team. She brings a wealth of experience in media negotiation and content acquisition,” said Simon. “Her legal skills, paired with her previous content and programming deal-making experience, make her a perfect fit for the role of vice president of business affairs at PBS.”