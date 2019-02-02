TV Roundup: Netflix To Drop ‘Big Mouth’ Valentine’s Day Special

In today’s TV Roundup, Netflix prepares to launch a special Valentine’s episode of “Big Mouth,” and a number of new actors have been cast in an untitled Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day project set within a video game development studio.

FIRST LOOKS

Valentine’s Day is coming early, thanks to Netflix and a very special episode of “Big Mouth.” Dropping on the streaming platform Feb. 8, the gang explores teenage puberty in a whole new way in “My Furry Valentine.”

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has begun production on a new live action comedy series called “Team Kaylie.” Created by Tracy Bitterolf and executive produced By Pamela Eells O’Connell, the series stars Bryana Salaz (“Best Friends Whenever,” “The Voice”) as a 19 year old celebrity saddled with court-ordered community service to lead the wilderness club at an inner city middle school.

CASTING

F. Murray Abraham, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim and Jessie Ennis have all been cast in the untitled Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day project at Apple set within a video game development studio. McElhenney will also star. Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft are producing with executive producers Michael Rotenber, Nicholas Frenkel, Gérard Guillemot, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz.

SPECIALS

The CW will air a new concert event titled “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Concert Special!” April 5 at 9 p.m. directly following the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” series finale. During the special, Rachel Bloom and other cast members will perform live versions of fan-favorite songs alongside a live band and orchestra. The concert will be taped in Los Angeles in March.