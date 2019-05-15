TV News Roundup: AMC’s ‘Preacher’ Reveals First Images From Final Season

In today’s roundup, “Preacher” releases the first looks of the final season, and TNT drops the first official trailer for the Ann Curry-hosted show “Chasing the Cure.“

FIRST LOOKS

AMC has released new images from the upcoming fourth and final season of “Preacher,” which finds Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga), and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) facing heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war. The series is executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and showrunner Sam Catlin. The season premieres Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

TNT released the first official trailer for “Chasing the Cure,” a live weekly two-hour broadcast about patients meeting with a panel of top doctors who help solve their puzzling ailments. Ann Curry anchors and executive produces the show. The show crowdsources cases from a 24/7 global digital interactive experience with viewers via social media.

DATES

UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is bringing back Victoria Rowell‘s Emmy-nominated soap opera comedy series “The Rich and the Ruthless” for a third season. Starring Rowell (“The Young and The Restless”) and Richard Brooks (“Being Mary Jane”), the show is a behind-the-scenes soap opera that follows the fictional story of the first black run daytime drama in the industry. Season 3 will premiere May 23 and air weekly until June 27.