TV Roundup: Amazon Releases Premiere Date, Trailer for Jordan Peele’s Lorena Bobbitt Docu-Series

In today’s TV News Roundup, Amazon sets the release date for upcoming docu-series “Lorena.”

Netflix has released the trailer for season five of “Grace and Frankie,” about two women who become unlikely friends after their husbands leave them for each other. The new season premieres Jan. 18 on Netflix.

Variety has obtained an exclusive trailer for tonight’s episode of ABC’s “The Kids Are Alright,” airing Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on ABC. Watch the full clip below.

Amazon has announced the premiere of “Lorena,” coming to Amazon Prime Video Feb. 15. The four-part Prime Original documentary series will first debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 29. The series is executive produced by Jordan Peele, telling the story of Lorena Bobbitt, the woman who famously sliced off her husband’s penis.

ABC will premiere a new single-camera comedy “Bless This Mess” on April 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Following two newlyweds who spontaneously move from New York to rural Nebraska to become farmers, the series unfolds as they realize it’s not so easy living the simple life.

Brian Bosworth (“What Men Want”), Deena Dill (“Conrad & Michelle”), Gino Anthony Pesi (“Shades of Blue”) and Kayla Smith (“Black Lightning”) have signed on for recurring roles in the cast of “Ambitions” on OWN. The series is produced by Will Packer Media in association with Lionsgate and Lionsgate-owned distributor Debmar-Mercury.

TNT’s new true crime series “I Am the Night” is collaborating with hit podcast “My Favorite Murder” on Jan. 15, on the 72nd anniversary of the Black Dahlia murder. Bringing audiences an exclusive live episode at the El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, the evening will be hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Jefferson Mays, the actor who plays Dr. Hodel, will be interviewed during the live taping before an exclusive sneak peak is aired of the first episode of “I Am the Night.”

Cartoon Network has announced a new partnership with Microsoft MakeCode and Adafruit to create tutorials for simple coding projects designed to inspire kids to learn coding. Using software from Microsoft, hardware from Adafruit and Cartoon Network’s loveable list of characters, youngsters can try their hand at programming projects like making an electronic crown or a paper cup lamp.

The premiere of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” handily topped all of its broadcast competition on a Monday dominated by repeats. The NBC series averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.9 million viewers, topping the season premiere of “The Bachelor” (1.5 rating, 5.1 million viewers) in both measures.