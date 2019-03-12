×
TV Roundup: Netflix Drops 'On My Block' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

By

On My Block
CREDIT: John O Flexor/Netflix

In today’s TV roundup, “On My Block” Season 2 releases a trailer and Netflix announces that it will add a new anime show to its slate, “Gods & Heroes.”

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has given us a sneak peek into Season 2 of “On My Block” to be released on March 29.  The coming-of-age comedy, co-created by Laura Iungerich of “Awkward” and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft of “All Eyes On Me,” follows four high school friends as they navigate the inner-city Los Angeles. In the trailer, the show’s young leads, played by Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Diego Tinoco, deal with the aftermath of a fatal gang shooting that capped Season 1, and their discovery of a large sum of cash.

Masterchef Junior will return to Fox on Tuesday, March 12 for its seventh season. The show features kids across the country who will compete in a series of food challenges to be judged by the award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, pastry chef Christina Tosi, and celebrated chef Aaron Sanchez. By the time the season ends, one kid will be named America’s Masterchef Junior and take home a prize of $100,000. The two-episode special premiere will air at 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT on Fox. Check out an exclusive teaser for the new season below.

GREENLIGHTS

History has greenlit a new non-fiction series, “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation” which will unearth new evidence on UFOs. The six-part docu-series will include interviews with Luis Elizondo, the former Special Agent In-Charge who confirmed the existence of the top-secret Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, and Chris Mellon, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense and Intelligence. The series is executive produced by Tom DeLonge for A+E Originals.

Netflix is adding to its anime slate with the new series “Gods & Heroes.” The live streaming platform has ordered eight episodes of the original anime show which, set in the world of Greek Mythology, follows a young man who learns he’s the illegitimate son of Zeus. The series hails from Charley and Vlas Parlapanides who will also write and executive produce the series, and will star Jason O’Mara (Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”), Mamie Gummer (“True Detective”), and Derek Phillips (“Friday Night Lights”).

