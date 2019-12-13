TV Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Ticks Down, Still Tops Thursday

“Young Sheldon” caught the sniffles on Thursday night, but still managed to top the TV ratings charts.

Other than “ ,” “Young Sheldon” was the most watched show with 8.2 million total viewers. However, the CBS series ticked down to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, tying for first place with “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” on NBC. “The Unicorn” and “Mom” came in at a 0.7 rating for the eye, both down from last week. “Carol’s Second Act” followed with a 0.6 and “Evil” with a 0.5, both even week-to-week.

On NBC, “Superstore” posted a 0.6, down a fraction from last week, and “Perfect Harmony” came in even at a 0.4. A reurn of “A Legendary Christmas” with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen came in at a 0.3.

The “ ” game which saw the Baltimore Ravens continue their dominant winning streak against the New York Jets drew just over 9 million total viewers according to the early fast national numbers. That figure is subject to significant adjustment as the day goes on, but at this point it’s down roughly 30% on last week’s game.

Over on ABC, reruns of “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and “Toy Story That Time Forgot” both posted a 0.6 rating, not providing a particularly solid lead-in for the season 5 premiere of “The Great American Baking Show,” which came out of the oven pretty cold at a 0.5 rating and drew only 2.9 million total viewers.

Finally, on the CW both “Supernatural” and “Legacies” came in even at a 0.3 rating, with the former drawing 1.1 million viewers and the latter 930,000.