TV Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Ticks Down, Still Tops Thursday

“Young Sheldon” caught the sniffles on Thursday night, but still managed to top the TV ratings charts.
Other than “Thursday Night Football,” “Young Sheldon” was the most watched show with 8.2 million total viewers. However, the CBS series ticked down to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, tying for first place with “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” on NBC. “The Unicorn” and “Mom” came in at a 0.7 rating for the eye, both down from last week. “Carol’s Second Act” followed with a 0.6 and “Evil” with a 0.5, both even week-to-week.
On NBC, “Superstore” posted a 0.6, down a fraction from last week, and “Perfect Harmony” came in even at a 0.4. A reurn of “A Legendary Christmas” with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen came in at a 0.3.
The “Thursday Night Football” game which saw the Baltimore Ravens continue their dominant winning streak against the New York Jets drew just over 9 million total viewers according to the early fast national numbers. That figure is subject to significant adjustment as the day goes on, but at this point it’s down roughly 30% on last week’s game.
Over on ABC, reruns of “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” and “Toy Story That Time Forgot” both posted a 0.6 rating, not providing a particularly solid lead-in for the season 5 premiere of “The Great American Baking Show,” which came out of the oven pretty cold at a 0.5 rating and drew only 2.9 million total viewers.
Finally, on the CW both “Supernatural” and “Legacies” came in even at a 0.3 rating, with the former drawing 1.1 million viewers and the latter 930,000.