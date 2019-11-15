×
TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon' Grows to Season High

Will Thorne

"Pongo Pygmaeus and a Culture that Encourages Spitting" - Pictured: Sheldon (Iain Armitage), George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Missy (Raegan Revord). Sheldon starts an internet flame war, and Missy stands up to the boys on her baseball team. Also, Meemaw is unhappy when George Sr. spends time with her new boyfriend, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Nov. 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Young Sheldon” ticked up to a season high rating on Thursday night.

The “Big Bang Theory” spinoff scored a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, and was watched by just under 9 million total viewers, also a high for season 3 to date. However, it still lost out to “Grey’s Anatomy” for the top scripted show crown, with the ABC drama scoring a 1.3 and 6.3 million total viewers, even on last week.

“Mom” also got a ratings bump for CBS, hopping up from a 0.8 last time around to a 0.9. But new fall shows “Carol’s Second Act” and “The Unicorn” didn’t have as much luck, with the former falling from a 0.7 to a 0.6, and the latter from a 0.8 to a 0.7. “Evil” rounded out the night even at a 0.5.

Thursday Night Football” helped Fox to an easy win overall. The highly competitive game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, which bubbled over into an ugly brawl near the end, delivered around 11.7 million viewers across the night and a 3.3 average rating.

