TV Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Grows to Season High

“Young Sheldon” ticked up to a season high rating on Thursday night.

The “Big Bang Theory” spinoff scored a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, and was watched by just under 9 million total viewers, also a high for season 3 to date. However, it still lost out to “Grey’s Anatomy” for the top scripted show crown, with the ABC drama scoring a 1.3 and 6.3 million total viewers, even on last week.

“Mom” also got a ratings bump for CBS, hopping up from a 0.8 last time around to a 0.9. But new fall shows “Carol’s Second Act” and “The Unicorn” didn’t have as much luck, with the former falling from a 0.7 to a 0.6, and the latter from a 0.8 to a 0.7. “Evil” rounded out the night even at a 0.5.

“ ” helped Fox to an easy win overall. The highly competitive game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, which bubbled over into an ugly brawl near the end, delivered around 11.7 million viewers across the night and a 3.3 average rating.

More to come…