TV Ratings: ‘Young Sheldon’ Rises Up Against ‘Thursday Night Football’

Up against fierce competition in the form of a blockbuster “ ” between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears, “Young Sheldon” managed to gain week-to-week and top the scripted TV ratings chart for the night.

The “Big Bang Theory” spinoff scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, up 12% from the 0.98 rating from its last episode on Nov. 21. It also topped scripted shows on the night in terms of total viewership with 8.4 million. The success of “Young Sheldon” provided a solid lead-in for “The Unicorn,” which also ticked up to a 0.8 rating and 5.8 million total viewers. “Mom,” “Carol’s Second Act” and “Evil” all came in even on their previous episodes at a 0.8, a 0.6 and a 0.5 respectively.

“ ” looks to be set for a large total viewership once the final numbers come in, as the 31-24 Bears victory averaged 13.6 million total viewers across its broadcast in the early numbers. Its mark to beat so far this season is 17.6 million viewers who tuned in to see the Eagles beat the Packers on Sept. 26.

On NBC, “Making It” dropped to a series low 0.4 rating and only drew 1.7 million total viewers, following the “SNL” Christmas special which came in at a 0.6 and 3.1 million total viewers.

On ABC, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” came in at a 1.0 rating and just under 5 million total viewers, followed by the Disney-owned network’s festive special “Same Time, Next Christmas,” which didn’t perform as well as ABC would have likely hoped, scoring a 0.6 rating and 3.7 million total viewers.

Over on the CW, “Supernatural” and “Legacies” were both returned up from the Thanksgiving break. Both came in at a 0.3, which represents a six-week high for the latter.