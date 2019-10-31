TV Ratings: World Series Game 7 Draws 23 Million Viewers on Fox

The Washington Nationals clinched their first ever World Series on Wednesday night, drawing a substantial audience for Fox in the process.

Game 7, which saw the Nationals emerge victorious 6-2 over the Houston Astros, was watched by over 23 million total viewers, the biggest audience for a baseball game since the seventh and final game of the 2017 World Series which saw the Astros have better luck against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Overall, the 2019 World Series averaged just under 14 million total viewers, making it the least watched baseball pinnacle in five years. This year’s series was at the same level as the 2014 series which also went to a tense seventh game.

Elsewhere in the Wednesday night TV ratings, NBC was the top network behind Fox, with its “Chicago” trifecta were consistent yet again with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Chicago Med,” and a 1.1 for both “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

On CBS, “Survivor” led the night with a 1.1, followed by “Seal Team” with a 0.7 and “S.W.A.T.” with a 0.5.

“Modern Family” was the highest rated show on ABC Wednesday night at a 1.0. “The Goldberg” scored a 0.9, both “Schooled” and “Single Parents” came in at a 0.7, and finally “Stumptown” posted a 0.5.

Both “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” dipped a fraction for the CW, with the former posting a 0.2 and the latter a 0.1.