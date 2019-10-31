×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: World Series Game 7 Draws 23 Million Viewers on Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes celebrates the the trophy after Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros, in Houston. The Nationals won 6-2 to win the seriesWorld Series Nationals Astros Baseball, Houston, USA - 30 Oct 2019
CREDIT: David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

The Washington Nationals clinched their first ever World Series on Wednesday night, drawing a substantial audience for Fox in the process.

Game 7, which saw the Nationals emerge victorious 6-2 over the Houston Astros, was watched by over 23 million total viewers, the biggest audience for a baseball game since the seventh and final game of the 2017 World Series which saw the Astros have better luck against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Overall, the 2019 World Series averaged just under 14 million total viewers, making it the least watched baseball pinnacle in five years. This year’s series was at the same level as the 2014 series which also went to a tense seventh game.

Elsewhere in the Wednesday night TV ratings, NBC was the top network behind Fox, with its “Chicago” trifecta were consistent yet again with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for “Chicago Med,” and a 1.1 for both “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.”

On CBS, “Survivor” led the night with a 1.1, followed by “Seal Team” with a 0.7 and “S.W.A.T.” with a 0.5.

“Modern Family” was the highest rated show on ABC Wednesday night at a 1.0. “The Goldberg” scored a 0.9, both “Schooled” and “Single Parents” came in at a 0.7, and finally “Stumptown” posted a 0.5.

Both “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” dipped a fraction for the CW, with the former posting a 0.2 and the latter a 0.1.

More TV

  • Julia Garner Anna Chlumsky Laverne Cox

    Shonda Rhimes' Anna Delvey Series at Netflix Sets Main Cast

    Shonda Rhimes’ series based on con artist Anna Delvey is beginning to take shape at Netflix. Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd have all been cast in the drama series, which is now titled “Inventing Anna.” In addition, Dave Frankel is attached to direct two of the show’s 10 one-hour [...]

  • Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes celebrates

    TV Ratings: World Series Game 7 Draws 23 Million Viewers on Fox

    The Washington Nationals clinched their first ever World Series on Wednesday night, drawing a substantial audience for Fox in the process. Game 7, which saw the Nationals emerge victorious 6-2 over the Houston Astros, was watched by over 23 million total viewers, the biggest audience for a baseball game since the seventh and final game [...]

  • 'General Hospital' cast and crewDaytime Emmy

    Daytime Emmys: TV Academy Clarifies Eligibility, Adds Young Adult Category

    The National Academy of TV Arts and Sciences is looking to clarify the difference between “daytime” and “primetime” Emmy eligibility. As part of a new set of Daytime Emmys rules announced on Thursday, primetime offshoots of daytime programs will now compete in the Daytime Emmy Awards. “A broadcast series considered eligible for daytime may submit [...]

  • CORPORATE - Jamila Hunter, Senior Vice

    Jamila Hunter Joins Freeform as Senior VP of Current Series, Alternative Programming

    Jamila Hunter has been named senior vice president of current series and alternative programming at Freeform. In her new role, Hunter will report to Freeform’s Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of original programming and development. She will oversee unscripted and alternative content as well as scripted programming across the network’s current slate of shows. She [...]

  • Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold'Underground' TV Series

    Legendary TV Sets First-Look Deal With Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures

    Legendary TV has signed up Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Pictures banner to a two-year first-look deal, Variety has learned. The duo are best known for their film work, which includes the recent “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and the Tom Cruise-Emily Blunt action pic “Edge of Tomorrow,” but their interests are now shifting [...]

  • The New Pope HBO

    CUNY Master Class Series Celebrates Bond Between Italian-U.S. Costume Designers

    The bond between American and Italian costumers has been a strong and long-lasting one that has contributed to some of the best-looking movies ever made, says acclaimed Italian costume designer Carlo Poggioli. “We are the country that has won the most Oscars, both for set design and costumes, after the Americans,” says Poggioli, head of [...]

  • Banijay, CBS, Telemundo Bosses to Speak

    Banijay's Marco Bassetti, Top International TV Brass Set to Speak at NATPE (EXCLUSIVE)

    Days after striking a deal to acquire Endemol Shine, Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti has been confirmed as a keynote speaker for NATPE Miami. The Endemol Shine deal will likely still be going through approvals when the Banijay chief takes the NATPE stage in late January, but as a major producer and distribution chief, Bassetti will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad