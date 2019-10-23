×

TV Ratings: World Series Opener Down on 2018

Will Thorne

The Washington Nationals, making their first World Series appearance in franchise history, took game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night 5-4 over the Houston Astros.

While the game might have been a thriller, according to Nielsen’s fast national ratings it looks like it will be down on last year’s opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox. Tuesday’s game on Fox garnered around 11.6 million total viewers in the fast nationals, down over 1 million on the 12.62 million early figure posted last year. That number translated to 13.76 million when all was said and done, so it’s likely that Tuesday’s matchup will adjust up later in the day, but not enough to overtake the 2018 World Series opener.

This Is Us” was the highest rated scripted show on the night, ticking up a little from last week to a 1.6 rating and gaining around 300,000 viewers to end up with 7 million in total. Its lead-in “The Voice” posted a 1.3 and garnered just under 8 million total viewers, while “New Amsterdam” came in at a 0.9.

Over on The CW, “Flash” was even on last week at a solid 0.5 rating and 1.4 million total viewers, as “Arrow” dipped slightly in both metrics from its premiere last week to a 0.3 rating and around 780,000 total viewers.

“Black-ish” and its spinoff “Mixed-ish” tied at a 0.7 on ABC. The prequel outperformed its originator in total viewership with 3 million viewers to the 2.7 million who tuned in to “Black-ish.” The Disney-owned network’s annual airing of “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” was up on last year in both 18-49 and total viewership at a 1.2 rating and just under 5 million sets of eyeballs, while its airing of “Toy Story of Terror” gained 400,000 viewers on last year and was up 25% among adults 18-49 to a 1.0 rating.

On CBS, “NCIS” led the night with a 1.1 rating and 11 million total viewers, followed by “FBI” at a 0.8 and 8.8 million viewers, and then “NCIS: New Orleans” in the 10 p.m. slot with a 0.7 and 6.7 million total viewers.

