TV Ratings: ‘Will & Grace’ Final Season Returns Low, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ticks Up

Will Thorne

WILL & GRACE -- "Eat, Pray, Love, Phone, Sex" Episode 301 -- Pictured: (l-r) Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)
CREDIT: Chris Haston/NBC

The final season of “Will & Grace” premiered last night on NBC to series low figures in Live+Same Day.

NBC revealed it was bringing season 11 forward last week, replacing freshman comedy “Sunnyside” in the schedule. The premiere scored a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and was watched by 2.3 million total viewers, a substantial bump on the 0.34 and 1.35 million that “Sunnyside” was averaging before in the 9:30 p.m. slot. For comparison, season 10 of “Will & Grace” premiered to a 1.0 rating and just under 4 million total viewers last year.

“Superstore” led off the night on NBC with a 0.8 rating and 2.9 million total viewers, followed by “Perfect Harmony” and “The Good Place” which were even on last week at a 0.4 and a 0.6 respectively. “Law & Order: SVU” came in at a 0.7 in the 10 p.m. slot.

Elsewhere in the TV ratings, “Grey’s Anatomy” ticked up for ABC to a 1.3 rating and 6 million total viewers, topping “Young Sheldon” as the highest rated scripted show on Thursday night. “A Million Little Things” also saw a handy bump last night, jumping over 20% from last week to a scored a 0.9. “How to Get Away With Murder” came in at a 0.5.

“Young Sheldon” came in at a 1.1 and 8.5 million viewers for CBS, making it the most watched non-football show on Thursday night. “Evil,” which was recently renewed by the network, ticked down to a 0.5 rating and 3.6 million total viewers. Its fellow new series “”The Unicorn” and “Carol’s Second Act,” which both received full season orders, faired better, with the former ticking up to a 0.8, and the latter staying even at a 0.7. “Mom” matched “The Unicorn” at a 0.8.

Over on The CW, episode 3 of the final season of “Supernatural” was even at a 0.3, while “Legacies” posted a 0.2 rating.

  WILL & GRACE -- "Eat, Pray,

