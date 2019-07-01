×

TV Ratings: “What Just Happened??!” With Fred Savage Premieres Low

“What Just Happened??!” Fred Savage’s new Fox show premiered to pretty poor numbers, that’s what.

The after-show spoof series aired its premiere episode last night to a 0.3 rating and a meager 800,000 total viewers. The premiere was squashed in the 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. time period by “$100,000 Pyramid” on ABC, which scored a 0.7 rating and 4.6 million viewers.

Savage’s new series explores the fictional fandom surrounding a fictional sci-fi series called “The Flare,” based on the fictional book “The Moon Is the Sun at Night” by fictional author TJ Whitford.

Elsewhere on a quiet night, CBS’ “Instinct” returned low for its second season premiere, posting a series low rating of 0.3 and a series low total viewership of 3.6 million. For comparison, season one of the Alan Cumming series averaged a 0.63 rating and 6.66 million total viewers. Cumming plays CBS’ first gay protagonist in the procedural about profiling murderers in New York City.

“Celebrity Family Feud” posted a 0.8 rating and just under 5 million total viewers on ABC, followed by “To Tell The Truth” which also scored a 0.7 rating and just over 4 million total viewers.

ABC won the night overall with a 0.7 average rating, followed by CBS with a 0.5 and NBC, which aired only re-runs, with a 0.4.

