TV Ratings: ‘Watchmen’ Episode 2 Dips, Still Draws 1.3 Million Viewers

The second episode of HBO’s “Watchmen” dipped a little in total viewership from the series premiere, but not enough to cause any alarm from the premium cabler.

Episode drew 1.3 million total viewers across all of HBO’s platforms on Sunday night, down 13% from the series premiere which drew 1.5 million. During its 9 p.m. live airing, the show averaged 765,000 viewers, down only a fraction from 800,000 last week. “Watchmen” retaining the vast majority of its viewers is impressive given it was up against game 5 of the World Series on Fox.

Meanwhile, total viewing for the first episode is now approaching 5 million viewers, according HBO. According to premium cabler, the premiere marked the strongest debut performance for a series on its digital platforms since the series premiere of “Westworld” in 2016.

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, “Watchmen” stars King as Angela Abar, who wears two masks; one as a lead detective in the Tulsa Police Force, and another as wife and mother of three. Showrunner Damon Lindelof is the mind behind this latest adaptation of the 1980s DC comic book of the same name, written by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Frances Fisher also star.