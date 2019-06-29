TV Ratings: USA’s World Cup Victory Over France Draws 6.3 Million Viewers

The Women’s World Cup is making history, and not just in the sports world.

Friday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal game – between USA and host nation France – drew more than 6.3 million viewers on Fox and Fox streaming sources, making it the most watched FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal on record. On streaming services alone, the match drew an average 211,000 views per minute, making it the most-streamed FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever.

Additionally, the match is the most watched soccer match on English-language U.S. television since last summer’s FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Following the match, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Now Twitter account drew more than 1 million views, doubling its previous viewer record.

The quarterfinal game also posted a seven percent increase over the United States’ 2015 quarterfinal win over China – a match that drew 5,736,000 viewers and aired in prime time. Compared to a similar quarterfinal match in 2011, which drew 3.8 million viewers in a European time zone, it was up 57 percent.

USA won the match 2-1, following two goals from co-captain Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe also recently clashed with U.S. president Donald Trump after she commented “I’m not going to the f–ing White House” about a potential visit to the nation’s capital.