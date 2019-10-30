TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Slips Up Against Resurgent World Series

NBC’s hit drama “This Is Us” slipped in the Tuesday night TV ratings up against Game 6 of the World Series on Fox.

“This Is Us” dipped 10% on last week to a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, and shed around 300,000 total viewers from episode 5. Both “The Voice” and “New Amsterdam” were also down on last week to a 1.2 and a 0.8 respectively.

Over on Fox, Game 6 between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals drew the biggest audience of the series so far, averaging 15.3 million total viewers in the fast nationals. For comparison, the previous game drew around 11.4 million total viewers, and the series is averaging approximately 11.6 million total viewers to date. It reamins to be seen whether the deciding game between the two teams, taking place Wednesday night, manages to overtake the 17.6 million viewers posted by last year’s final game.

ABC’s comedy lineup performed a little better in the face of a resurgent World Series. “The Conners” was up on last week at a 1.2 and 6 million total viewers, as were “Bless This Mess” and “Black-ish” at a 0.8. Freshman series “Mixed-ish” and “Emergence” were even on last week at a 0.7 and a 0.5 respectively.

Over on the CW, “The Flash” continues to post solid figures in its sixth season, managing a 0.5 and 1.4 million total viewers this time around. “Arrow” was even on last week in 18-49 with a 0.3, and tick up ever so slightly in total viewership to around 800,000 sets of eyeballs.

CBS aired only reruns and came in fourth in the overall network table behind Fox (3.8), NBC (1.1) and ABC (0.8).