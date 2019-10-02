×
TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us,’ NBC Win Tuesday

Will Thorne

CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us” and NBC emerged as the winners on a relatively quiet Tuesday night for ratings.

The tear-jerking drama 1.7 rating, down only 7% on its season 4 premiere last week, and 7.4 million total viewers. Its lead-in, “The Voice,” came in at a 1.5 rating and just under 9 million viewers, while “New Amsterdam” rounded off the night with a 0.9 rating and 5.3 million total viewers.

NCIS” was once again the most watched show on the night for CBS, garnering 12.2 million sets of eyeballs and a 1.3 rating. “FBI” built very slightly on last week to come in at a 1.0 rating and 9.4 million total viewers, followed by “NCIS: New Orleans” with a 0.7 and just under 7 million total viewers.

Both ABC’s freshman shows, “Mixed-ish” and “Emergence,” slipped a little from their series premieres. The former dipped from a 0.9 rating and 3.9 million total viewers, to a 0.7 and 3.5 million viewers for episode 2. While the latter also dipped by a 0.2 rating to finish on a 0.6 rating and around 3.6 million total viewers. “The Conners” led ABC on the night with a 1.1 rating and 5.5 million viewers, as “Bless This Mess” and “Black-ish” both came in at 0.7.

On Fox, “Empire” only dipped a fraction from last week’s premiere, posting a 0.9 rating and just under 3 million total viewers. “The Resident” scored a 0.7 rating and was watched by 3.8 million total viewers.

NBC was the top network, averaging a 1.4 rating across the night, followed by CBS with a 1.0. ABC and Fox tied for third place with a 0.8.

