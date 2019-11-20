TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Hits Four-Week High

“This Is Us” received a much needed boost in the TV ratings on Tuesday night, climbing to a four-week high.

The NBC drama closed out its fall run with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.3 million total viewers, its highest viewership tally for seven weeks. NBC comfortably won the night overall, also thanks to “The Voice” which came second on the night with a 1.3, and “New Amsterdam” which posted a 0.8.

CBS placed second overall with a 0.8 average rating across the night. “NCIS” came in even on last week a 1.0, followed by “FBI” at a 0.8 and “NCIS: New Orleans” at a 0.7.

Over on Fox, “Empire” was stable on last week at a 0.7 and around 2.7 million total viewers, while “The Resident” ticked up a fraction to a 0.8 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. That represents the show’s strongest performance since its season 3 premiere.

ABC’s lineup was stable across the board, except for freshman drama “Emergence,” which dipped to a series low 0.4 rating and 2.3 million total viewers, down a whopping 43% on last week. “The Conners” scored a 1.0, while “Bless This Mess,” “Black-ish” and “Mixed-ish” all scored a 0.6.

Finally on the CW, “The Flash” sped up a little from last week, coming in at a 0.5 and 1.3 million total viewers. “Arrow” came in with the same 0.2 rating as last time around.