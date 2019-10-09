TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Dips a Little, Still Wins Tuesday

“This Is Us” dipped a little in the ratings from last week, but still came out on top on Tuesday night.

The NBC drama scored a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.2 million total viewers, down a meager 6% on last week. Coupled with its lead-in “The Voice,” “This Is Us” helped NBC to a comfortable win overall.

Meanwhile over on Fox, “Empire” also slid by a 0.1 ratings point to a 0.8, continuing its run of series lows. In total viewership, the Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard show was down a fraction week-to-week at around 2.9 million. “The Resident” was even on last week with a 0.7.

More to come…