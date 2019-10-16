TV Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Slides Again, ‘Arrow’ Returns Steady

After showing some stability from week 2 to week 3, “This Is Us” has slid once again in the ratings.

The popular NBC drama dipped from a 1.65 rating among adulst 18-49 last week to a 1.5 this time around, and from 7.3 million total viewers to 6.7 million. Its lead-in, “The Voice,” scored a 1.3 and 7.6 million total viewers. “New Amsterdam” finished the night on NBC with a 0.8 and just under 5 million total viewers.

Over on The CW, “Arrow” returned for its eighth and final season to a 0.3 rating and around 870,000 total viewers. That’s down a touch in its season 7 average rating of 0.36 and its average total viewership of just over 1 million viewers. Its “Flash” lead-in continues to top the CW ratings chart with a 0.5 and just under 1.3 million total viewers.

On CBS, “NCIS” posted a 1.1 rating and drew the largest audience of the night with 10.6 million total viewers. “FBI” followed it up with a 0.9 rating and 8.7 million total viewers, while “NCIS: New Orleans” scored a 0.7 and 6.6 million sets of eyeballs.

Both “The Resident” and “Empire” were pretty stable week to week for Fox, with the former posting a 0.7 rating and 3.7 million total viewers, and the latter only dipping a faction to a 0.8 and around 2.8 million total viewers.

More to come…